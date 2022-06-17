HBSE Haryana Board Matric Result 2022 Out, Here's How To Check Scores

HBSE class 10 result 2022: HBSE or Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has announced the class 10 or matric results on June 17, 2022. The result has been released in the second half at 3 pm. Students who appeared in the exams are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the results. It has been uploaded on the official website bseh.org.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Over 3 lakh students who took the exam will be able to check their result at on the website from 5 pm.

HBSE 10th Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website -- bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find and click on the link 'HBSE 10th Result 2022'

Step 3: Now, students will have to enter the required details and click on view result

Step 4: Post clicking on it, the HBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the HBSE result and take its printout for future reference

This year, a total of 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 10th Exams. Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 Board Exams from March 31 to April 20, 2022. Students appeared for the HBSE board exam with a 30% reduced syllabus this year. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 10 exam. In case they fail to do so, they will have to sit for the compartment exam.

As per the official reports, Asima D/O Ved Prakash from Bhiwani has topped the HBSE Class 10 exam with 499 marks. Girls performed better than boys in Haryana Class 10 result by 5.07 per cent points. The pass percentage among girls is 76.26 per cent. In the HBSE 10th Class result announced today, the pass percentage among private students is 92.96 per cent. Sonipat district has secured the top position in the Haryana Board result 2022 Class 10. Panchkula district has scored the lowest among all the districts.

How to check result on DigiLocker