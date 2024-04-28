Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board Results 2024 Set to Be Released by April 30: Official

Advertisement

Anticipation brews as the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) gears up to unveil the much-awaited Class 12 results within the next two days, as confirmed by a board official speaking to a media house.

Students who have eagerly awaited their outcomes can soon breathe a sigh of relief as the results are slated to be accessible on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. With just their roll numbers in hand, students can swiftly navigate to the website and check their performance.

Advertisement

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2024

Visit the Official Website: Head to hpbose.org, the official website of HPBOSE.

Advertisement

Locate Result Link: On the homepage, identify the link titled "HPBOSE 12th Result 2024."

Enter Roll Number: Input your roll number in the designated field and proceed.

Advertisement

View Results: Once you submit your roll number, your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Don't forget to download a digital copy of your result and print it out for future reference.

Advertisement

Furthermore, upon declaration, students can retrieve hard copies of their mark sheets from their respective schools, streamlining the process for their convenience.

The HPBOSE Class 12 examinations, held from March 1 to March 28, 2024, witnessed the participation of over 1 lakh diligent students, each endeavoring to achieve their academic aspirations.

Advertisement

Last year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board results recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 79.74%. Reflecting a culmination of performance across HPBOSE term 1 and term 2 examinations, the results echoed the dedication and perseverance of students across the state.