The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the HP 10th Result 2024 on May 7, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examinations can access their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

This year, the Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024, across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon, with all papers scheduled on the same shift. Students were allotted 15 minutes to read the question paper before the commencement of each exam, starting with Mathematics and concluding with language papers.

With over 90,000 students appearing for the HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations, anticipation is high for the upcoming results. Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results:

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2024

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Click on the "HP 10th Result 2024" link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

It's important to note that there is no alternative website to check HPBOSE 10th results. Candidates will require their roll number to access their scores.

As the countdown begins for the HP 10th Result 2024, students are advised to keep their login credentials handy and stay tuned to the official HPBOSE website for the latest updates and notifications regarding the result declaration.