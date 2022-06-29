HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Out, 87.5% Of Students Pass; Know Where To Check HP Board Result

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 exam result 2022 has been released by the HP Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today Monday, June 27. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 by visiting the official website of HP Bose - hpbose.org. The HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 has been announced by the HP Board Chairperson at a press conference. To check the HPBOSE Class 10 Result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and other log-in credentials to check their HP BOSE Class 10 results. The result has been announced for 1.16 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 10 exam in 2022.

Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage in HP board 10th result 2022 is 87.5%. In order to qualify for the class, 10 examination candidates are required to secure a minimum passing mark of 30 percent. In the top 10 ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys.

List of websites to check HP Board 10th Result 2022

hpbose.org

Results.gov.in

results.nic.in.

HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2022 | Here's how to check the HP Board 10th Result

Step 1: To download the HP Board 10th Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website: hpbose.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the designated HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result of your HP Board 10th examination will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it to your computer and print it for future reference.

Himachal Pradesh class 10 Result | Here's how to check HPBOSE Result through SMS

Open your SMS application

Type ‘HP 10-digit exam roll number’

Send it to 56263

Your HP Board 10th class result will be sent on the same mobile number.

Details mentioned in the HP board 10th result 2022 term 2

Roll Number

Name

Parents name

Subjects names

Marks scored in Theory and Practical Exams

Subject wise marks

Total Marks

Division

Status

