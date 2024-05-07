Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP 10th Result 2024 today, May 7, 2024, at 10:30 am. Himachal Pradesh Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 74.61%. The Class 10 results are now available on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

This year, the Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The exams were held in a single shift from 8:45 a.m. to 12 noon, with all papers scheduled in this slot. Students were allotted 15 minutes to peruse the question paper before starting the exam, beginning with the Mathematics paper and concluding with language papers.

Advertisement

Direct link to check result.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2024

To access their results, candidates need their roll numbers. They can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Navigate to the results section. Click on the Class 10 result link. Enter the required credentials and log in. View and download the result.

More than 90,000 students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations across the state. HPBOSE has not provided an alternative website for result checking, emphasizing the importance of using the official portal.

Students are advised to visit hpbose.org to access their HP 10th Result 2024 and download their scorecards.

Advertisement