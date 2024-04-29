Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the Class 12th results for the academic year 2024. This year, the pass percentage stood at 73.76%. The pass percentage records a decline this year by around 6%. In the year 2023, the pass percentage was 79.74%. Out of the 85,777 students who appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 exam, around 63,092 students passed.

Govt School Students Shine in HP Board Results

As per the official announcement made in the HPBOSE Result press conference, 10 students from government schools have clinched spots in the Top 10 ranks. Moreover, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 merit list includes 31 students from private schools.

HPBOSE Class 12 Merit List

Alongside the results, the board has also released the HPBOSE Class 12th merit list. According to the board's information, out of the 41 students listed in the top ten merit list across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams combined, a majority of 30 are female students.

Sawpan Kumar from Government Senior Secondary School Jassur has secured the top position in the Commerce stream of the Class 12th final exam, scoring an impressive 490 out of 500, equivalent to 98 percent marks. Similarly, Arshita, a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, has emerged as the topper in the Arts stream, also scoring 490 out of 500, achieving a remarkable 98 percent.

In addition, Kamakshi Sharma from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School Baijnath and Chhaya Chauhan from Snower Valley Public School Balichowki have jointly clinched the top spot in the HP Board Class 12 final exam. Both students have scored an outstanding 494 out of 500, translating to an impressive 98.80 percent marks.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2024

1. Visit the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

2. Navigate to the results section and select the Class 12 result option.

3. Enter their unique roll numbers and other necessary login credentials.

4. Your HPBOSE Class 12th Results will be displayed on the screen

5. Check and download your HPBOSE Class 12 Scorecard.