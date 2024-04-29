Advertisement

As the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) prepares to declare the results of its Class 12th board exams today, April 29, students eagerly await the release of the topper list for the academic year 2024. The HP Board 12th examinations were held from March 1 to March 28, 2024, across various examination centers in the state.

HPBOSE Class 12th Topper List 2024

The HPBOSE 12th toppers' list 2024 will be released separately for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. As students await the official announcement, they can take inspiration from the achievements of previous years' toppers.

Here is a glimpse of the previous years' HP Board Class 12 toppers for each stream:

Science Stream Toppers 2023:

Ojaswini Upamanyu - 98.6% Kanupriya - 98.2% Arnav, Arshdeep Chaudhary - 98%

Commerce Stream Toppers 2023:

Vrinda Thakur - 98.4% Anisha - 98% Ankita, Sweta Devi - 97.6%

Arts Stream Topper 2023:

Tarnija Sharma - 97.4%

Click here for HPBOSE Class 12th Merit List Official PDF Link

The HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2024 will be announced along with the HP Board result. Students can find motivation and insights from the achievements of these exemplary performers as they await their own results.

Stay tuned for the official release of the HPBOSE Class 12th topper list 2024 and the HP Board exam results.