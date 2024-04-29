Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the results of its Class 12th board exams today. The announcement will be made via a press conference at 2:30 pm. Once declared, students from Himachal Pradesh can access their marks on hpbose.org using their roll numbers. The HPBOSE results for all three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce – will be declared simultaneously.

Steps to check the HP Board 12th results 2024:

Visit the board’s official website, hpbose.org. Navigate to the results page and select Class 12 result. Enter your roll number and login credentials. View and download your scores.

The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to 28, 2024. In the previous year, the HP board 12th result was announced in May. According to board statistics, 1,05,369 students appeared in the HP board 12th exam, out of which 83,418 students, accounting for 79.74 percent, cleared the exam. Tarnija Sharma emerged as the Arts topper with an impressive score of 97.4 percent, while Ojaswini Upmanyu secured the top spot in Science with 98.6 percent marks. Vrinda Thakur clinched the Commerce topper position with 98.4 percent marks.

HPBOSE Class 12th Topper List

In addition to the exam results, the HP board will also release the list of toppers for each stream, along with their respective marks, during the press conference.

Last year's toppers in the Science stream were:

Ojaswini Upamanyu - 98.6 per cent Kanpuriya - 98.2 per cent Arnav, Arshdeep Chaudhary - 98 per cent

For Commerce, the top performers were:

Vrinda Thakur - 98.4 per cent Anisha - 98 per cent Ankita, Sweta Devi - 97.6 per cent

