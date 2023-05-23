'I Did It': Confident About Cracking UPSC, IAS Topper Ishita Kishore Passes In 3rd Attempt

"I did it." Ishita Kishore said with joy as she bagged the All India Rank - 1 in the UPSC civil services exam 2022. Ishita, a resident of Delhi said that she never thought that she will become the topper. However, she was confident that she will crack the UPSC exam.

UPSC IAS Topper Ishita Kishore speaks....

"I was confident about qualifying UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise. I want to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS). I m so happy," Ishita said. Giving the credit to her supportive parents and friends she tweeted, "Credit goes to everyone who was involved in my journey, especially my parents. They were extremely supportive and friends who guided me."

Ishita Kishore is an Economics graduate from Sriram College of Commerce, Delhi University. After her graduation, she worked with Ernst & Young in the risk advisory department. She has been an active sportsperson as well.

Cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt

Ishita cracked the UPSC civil services exam on her third attempt. In the first two attempts, she could not even clear the UPSC prelims exam. In the third attempt, she cracked all the three stages of exams- preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

UPSC civil services results 2022 out

UPSC declared the civil services results 2022 on May 23. A total of 1022 have been selected for appointment. A total of 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services. 38 for Indian Foreign Services and 200 for Indian Police Services have been selected. 473 have been selected for Central Services Group ‘A’ and 131 have been selected for Group ‘B’ Services. The candidature of 101 recommended candidates is provisional. The list of such candidates' roll numbers is mentioned in the merit list. Check the toppers list here.

UPSC IAS topper List 2022

ISHITA KISHORE GARIMA LOHIA UMA HARATHI N SMRITI MISHRA MAYUR HAZARIKA GAHANA NAVYA JAMES WASEEM AHMAD BHAT ANIRUDDH YADAV KANIKA GOYAL RAHUL SRIVASTAVA

