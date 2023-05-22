Last Updated:

UPSC IAS Final Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Ishita Kishore Bags AIR-1, Garima, Uma Follows

UPSC IAS Final Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has DECLARED the civil services mains final results 2022 today. Candidates can check results at upsc.gov.in. ISHITA KISHORE has bagged AIR-1 in UPSC IAS results. Check latest updates on result, link, toppers list, exam dates and other details here.

Nandini Verma
UPSC IAS final results 2022

15:01 IST, May 23rd 2023
Know what IAS topper Ishita Kishore has to say

"I did it." Ishita Kishore said with joy as she bagged the All India Rank - 1 in the UPSC civil services exam 2022. Read the full story here.

14:28 IST, May 23rd 2023
180 selected for IAS, 200 for IPS

A total of 1022 have been selected for appointment. A total of 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services. 38 for Indian Foreign Services and 200 for Indian Police Services have been selected. Read full story here.

14:28 IST, May 23rd 2023
UPSC Results: Ishita Kishore bags AIR-1

Ishita Kishore has become UPSC IAS topper 2022. Read the full story here. 

14:08 IST, May 23rd 2023
UPSC CSE final result 2022: List of Toppers
  1. Ishita Kishore 
  2. Garima Lohia 
  3. Uma Harathi N
  4. Smriti Mishra 
  5. Mayur Hazarika 
14:04 IST, May 23rd 2023
Ishita Kishore becomes UPSC CSE Topper 2023

Ishita Kishore has become the UPSC topper this year. UPSC has released the merit list for civil services exam. 

14:01 IST, May 23rd 2023
UPSC CSE Final result 2022 declared

UPSC has declared civil services final results 2023 at upsc.gov.in.

12:55 IST, May 23rd 2023
When to expect UPSC civil services results 2022?

Usually, UPSC releases the final results in the evening. last year,UPSC released the civil services results at night. Candidates can expect their results today evening after 7 pm. 

12:07 IST, May 23rd 2023
How to check UPSC CSE final merit list online?

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in 

On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2022 (Final)

A PDF file will open on screen

The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil services main final results 2022. 

Check the merit list and download the same

11:36 IST, May 23rd 2023
UPSC civil services final results 2022 expected today

UPSC is expected to announce the civil services final results 2022 today, May 22. Candidates will be able to check UPSC CSE Mains final merit list online after it is announced.

13:56 IST, May 22nd 2023
Where to check UPSC CSE Final Results 2022

Once declared, UPSC candidates will be able to check the final results of civil services exam online at upsc.gov.in. 

13:19 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC Marking Scheme

UPSC preliminary exam is qualifying in nature. The commission conducts the civil services main exam for a total of 1750 marks. The UPSC CSE written exam (main) consists of nine papers but marks of only seven papers are counted for the final merit ranking. The 7 papers carry 250 marks each. For the rest two papers CSAT, the candidate should secure minimum qualifying marks prescribed by UPSC each year. The UPSC interview round is for a total of 275 marks. 

13:11 IST, May 22nd 2023
Top-3 rank holders were girls in 2021
  • The first rank holder in UPSC CSE 2021 exam, Shruti Sharma scored 1105 marks out of 2025 i.e, 54.56%.
  • The second-rank holder Ankita Agarwal scored 871 marks in the written exam and 179 in the interview. In total, she got 1050 marks i.e., 51.85%.
  • Third topper Gamini Singla scored 858 marks in the written exam and 187  in the interview. In total, she scored 1045 marks i.e., 51.60%. 
13:04 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC civil services toppers 2021: Marks of top-10 rank holder
  • SHRUTI SHARMA- 1105
  • ANKITA AGARWAL - 1050
  • GAMINI SINGLA -1045
  • AISHWARYA VERMA - 1039
  • UTKARSH DWIVEDI - 1036
  • YAKSH CHAUDHARY - 1033
  • SAMYAK S JAIN PwBD-2 - 1031
  • ISHITA RATHI -1030
  • PREETAM KUMAR OBC - 1030
  • HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA -1026 
  • SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK - 1025 
13:01 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC Civil Services Interview Dates 2022

UPSC conducted the interview rounds for the candidates who cleared the main written exams. The interview rounds were held in three phases that began on January 30, 2023. 1026 candidates appeared in the 1st phase of the interview round. A total of 918 candidates were in the phase 2 round held from March 13 to April 21. 582 candidates appeared in the third and final phase of interview rounds that were held from April 24 to May 18, 2023.

12:56 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC mains result 2022 dates

UPSC conducted civil services mains exams from September 16 to 25, 2022. The results were declared on December 6, 2022.

12:56 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC civil services prelims exam date 2022

UPSC Conducted the civil services prelims exams on June 5, 2022. 

12:50 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC CSE toppers

UPSC will release the topper list along with their names, ranks, and marks scored by them. Last year, Shruti Sharma from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh bagged the All-India Rank-1 in the UPSC Civil Service exams 2021. She scored a total of 1105 marks out of 2025 to become the IAS rank-1 holder. In the UPSC civil services written exam, she scored 932 marks and in the interview, she secured 173 marks. 

12:50 IST, May 22nd 2023
12:50 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC CSE Final Results 2022 soon

UPSC will release the final results of the IAS, IPS, and IFS exams 2022. Around 7 lakh candidates had applied for the civil services exam 2022.

12:50 IST, May 22nd 2023
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 Date soon

UPSC concluded the final round of interviews for civil services candidates on May 18. UPSC usually releases the results within a week after concluding the interviews. Hence, candidates can expect their results anytime this week. 

12:50 IST, May 22nd 2023
