UPSC IAS Final Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Ishita Kishore Bags AIR-1, Garima, Uma Follows

UPSC conducted the interview rounds for the candidates who cleared the main written exams. The interview rounds were held in three phases that began on January 30, 2023. 1026 candidates appeared in the 1st phase of the interview round. A total of 918 candidates were in the phase 2 round held from March 13 to April 21. 582 candidates appeared in the third and final phase of interview rounds that were held from April 24 to May 18, 2023.