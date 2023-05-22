UPSC IAS Final Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Ishita Kishore Bags AIR-1, Garima, Uma Follows

Quick links:
"I did it." Ishita Kishore said with joy as she bagged the All India Rank - 1 in the UPSC civil services exam 2022. Read the full story here.
A total of 1022 have been selected for appointment. A total of 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services. 38 for Indian Foreign Services and 200 for Indian Police Services have been selected. Read full story here.
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2022 (Final)
A PDF file will open on screen
The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil services main final results 2022.
Check the merit list and download the same
UPSC preliminary exam is qualifying in nature. The commission conducts the civil services main exam for a total of 1750 marks. The UPSC CSE written exam (main) consists of nine papers but marks of only seven papers are counted for the final merit ranking. The 7 papers carry 250 marks each. For the rest two papers CSAT, the candidate should secure minimum qualifying marks prescribed by UPSC each year. The UPSC interview round is for a total of 275 marks.
UPSC conducted the interview rounds for the candidates who cleared the main written exams. The interview rounds were held in three phases that began on January 30, 2023. 1026 candidates appeared in the 1st phase of the interview round. A total of 918 candidates were in the phase 2 round held from March 13 to April 21. 582 candidates appeared in the third and final phase of interview rounds that were held from April 24 to May 18, 2023.
UPSC conducted civil services mains exams from September 16 to 25, 2022. The results were declared on December 6, 2022.
UPSC Conducted the civil services prelims exams on June 5, 2022.
UPSC will release the topper list along with their names, ranks, and marks scored by them. Last year, Shruti Sharma from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh bagged the All-India Rank-1 in the UPSC Civil Service exams 2021. She scored a total of 1105 marks out of 2025 to become the IAS rank-1 holder. In the UPSC civil services written exam, she scored 932 marks and in the interview, she secured 173 marks.
UPSC will release the final results of the IAS, IPS, and IFS exams 2022. Around 7 lakh candidates had applied for the civil services exam 2022.
