IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Air Force Agniveervayu Results Declared, Here's Direct Link

IAF Agniveer Recruitment Result: 2022: The results for Agniveervayu recruitment under the Agnipath scheme have been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, August 11, 2022. All those aspirants who had registered their names for these posts and appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official site of Agnipath - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates should make sure they enter the correct email ID and password to access their qualification status. The results are also being sent by the examination authorities via SMS to the registered mobile numbers of candidates. Meanwhile, Agneepath aspirants can also check their results on their registered email address, which was submitted at the time of registration. The examination for the selection of Agniveervayu was held between July 24 and July 31, 2022.

"The result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from July 24th, 2022 to July 31st, 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under the individual candidate's login." Also, SMS (on registered mobile number) and email are being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates, "the notification reads."

IAF Agniveer Recruitment Result 2022: Here's how to Check IAF Agniveer 2022 Results

Step 1: To check the IAF Agniveer Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate login section.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their registered email ID and password and sign in.

Step 4: Automatically, a new window will open.

Step 5: The IAF Agniveer Recruitment Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Save, and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Indian Army Agneethpath Scheme 2022: Salary/Payout

First year - Rs 30,000 per month Second Year - Rs 33,000 per month Third Year - 36,500 per month Fourth Year - 40,000 per month

