IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Released At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

IBPS clerk result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Results 2021-22 on Friday, April 1, 2022. The result has been released on the official IBPS website ibps.in. Registered candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 can check the result now. The steps which registered candidates will have to follow download the scores are mentioned below.

IBPS Clerk Results 2022: Check important dates

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 was held on January 25, 2022. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam were allowed to sit for the Mains.

Result has been released on April 1, 2022

It can be downloaded till April 30, 2022

Candidates must know that the interview round will not be conducted for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment of 2021-22. Therefore those who have cleared the mains exam are selected under the clerk recruitment drive. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam had to appear in the mains exam in different shifts and primarily in the one allotted to them. Candidates had to carry printout of their admit card and valid ID proof to the exam hall. In order to check the mains result, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021-22: Here is a step by step guide to download result

Registered candidates should go to the official IBPS website - ibps.in

On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads ‘View your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-Clerks-XI’

In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login credentials to view the result

The result will be displayed on screen, go through the details and download the same

Take its printout for future reference. Here is the direct link to check scores.

The candidates who have cleared the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 can check the State/UT wise and category wise maximum and minimum scores by clicking here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7885 clerks will be allotted in various banks across India like Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and many more