IBPS PO 2021 Scorecard Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

IBPS PO Prelims scorecard released: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Prelims Score Card 2021 and Marks on the official website. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the IBPS PO Prelims Exam by visiting the official website - ibps.in.

The scorecards have been released for the examination that was conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021. Candidates must note that they need to enter their Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/DOB to check the scorecard for the prelims examination.

IBPS PO Prelims released: Check important dates

Events Dates IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date December 4 and 11, 2021 IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021 January 10, 2022 IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 January 5, 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date January 22, 2022 IBPS PO Mains Result January/February

IBPS PO 2021: Direct Link

TO check the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - IBPS PO Prelims scorecard

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard: Here's how to check IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021

Step 1: To check IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021 candidates must visit the official website - ibps.in.

Step 2: Now, enter your Registration number/ Roll number and date of birth/ password.

Step 3: Click on submit button and automatically a new page would open

Step 4: The IBPS PO Prelims scorecard would appear on the screen

Step 5: Click Save to download the IBPS PO Score Card 2021

Step 6: Then, print your IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021 for future needs

Image: Unsplash, Representative