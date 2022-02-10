CA final result december 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Thursday, February 10 released the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations can check the results by following the steps mentioned below. The list of official websites on which result has been released is mentioned below. Post the release of results, the CA final result 2021 pass percent has also been released. It has been uploaded on Twitter. The pass percentage of both new scheme, as well as old scheme, can be checked here. The CA December 2021 topper list can also be checked below.

CA December 2021 topper details

Akash Garg has topped the final new examination. The scores of both the groups have been released. CA club tweeted, "Now this is what you call a comeback! Kudos @akash_garg98". Akash Garg who claims himself as topper tweeted, "If someone will ask what comeback is, I'll show him this pic!!."

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: List of official websites

caresults.icai.org icai.nic.in icaiexam.icai.org

CA Result 2021: Step by step guide to check CA foundation result online

Step 1: After the release of results, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for 'CHECK RESULTS' section and then click on the link which reads CA final or CA foundation results

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number or PIN and log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference

The results that are released are for CA Foundation and Final examinations that were held on December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021. Registered candidates took the exam in offline mode in two different shifts. Paper 1 and 2 were conducted for a duration of 3 hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers 3 and 4 were conducted for 2 hours for all candidates.