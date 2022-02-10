Quick links:
Image: Pexels
CA final result december 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Thursday, February 10 released the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations can check the results by following the steps mentioned below. The list of official websites on which result has been released is mentioned below. Post the release of results, the CA final result 2021 pass percent has also been released. It has been uploaded on Twitter. The pass percentage of both new scheme, as well as old scheme, can be checked here. The CA December 2021 topper list can also be checked below.
Pass Percentage of CA Final (New Scheme) Dec 21 Exams #caresult #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/qNEzdmEoTp— CAclubindia (@CAclubindia) February 10, 2022
Pass Percentage of CA Final (Old Scheme) Dec 21 Exams #caresult #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/1XaX2Z8xdy— CAclubindia (@CAclubindia) February 10, 2022
Akash Garg has topped the final new examination. The scores of both the groups have been released. CA club tweeted, "Now this is what you call a comeback! Kudos @akash_garg98". Akash Garg who claims himself as topper tweeted, "If someone will ask what comeback is, I'll show him this pic!!."
Now this is what you call a comeback! Kudos @akash_garg98 pic.twitter.com/8I71DBltPv— CAclubindia (@CAclubindia) February 10, 2022
If someone will ask what comeback is, I'll show him this pic!!#Chartered_Accountant #CAresult #caexams #icaiexams #ICAI #ca @CAclubindia @caclubhere @theicai @caclubnetwork pic.twitter.com/Yt1egk9xGn— Akash Garg (@akash_garg98) February 10, 2022
The results that are released are for CA Foundation and Final examinations that were held on December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021. Registered candidates took the exam in offline mode in two different shifts. Paper 1 and 2 were conducted for a duration of 3 hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers 3 and 4 were conducted for 2 hours for all candidates.