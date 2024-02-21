Advertisement

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the results for the CMA Inter and Final examinations conducted in December 2023. Candidates can access their scores through the link provided on the official website, icmai.in.

A total of 4,374 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate Course under the 2016 syllabus, while 1,474 candidates cleared it under the 2022 syllabus, as per the announcement from ICMAI.

In the Final examination, 1,175 candidates qualified under the 2016 syllabus, and 392 candidates passed under the 2022 syllabus, according to the institute's statement.

To check their CMA results, candidates are required to use their registration numbers as login credentials. The direct link to access the results is available on the official website.

Steps to Download ICMAI CMA Inter, Final December 2023 Results:

Visit the official website at icmai.in. Copy the URL for checking Intermediate/Final results for the December 2023 term. Enter your login credentials. Check and download your result.

Direct link to check CMA Results 2023

It's important to note that the results for the foundation exams held in December 2023 were announced earlier. Looking ahead, the next session of the ICMAI examination is scheduled to take place from June 11 to 18, 2024. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for further information and notifications.