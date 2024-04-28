Advertisement

The anticipation is high as the Council for Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE) prepares to declare the results for ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 examinations for the year 2024. With last year's results being declared on May 14, 2023, students are eagerly awaiting their performance this year. This year too, CISCE is expected to announce the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results by May 14, 2024.

In 2023, a staggering 237,631 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, with an impressive pass rate of 98.94%. Meanwhile, the Class 12 pass percentage stood at 96.93%, with 98,505 students taking the examination.

CISCE Results 2024 To Be Declared in May; Everything You Need To Know

Examination Details: The examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted at various locations from February to March 28, 2024. The official date sheet outlined the examination session for Class 10 from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while Class 12 exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 3, 2024.

Accessing Results: The eagerly awaited ICSE 10th and 12th results for 2024 will be available for viewing on the official website, cisce.org. Additionally, candidates can also check their results via SMS. The official website provides comprehensive information for students awaiting their annual board exam results. Students can utilize their course code, candidate UID, and index number to access their results, which will include details such as their name, roll number, grades earned in each subject, and more.

Re-evaluation and Rechecking: In the event that students are dissatisfied with their grades and believe they deserve higher marks, they have the option to request a re-evaluation or recheck of their answer papers. However, certain guidelines must be followed:

Online registration is mandatory for the reevaluation of response sheets.

The application fees for re-evaluation amount to Rs. 1000 per subject, payable online.

Results of the re-evaluation process are expected to be released in August 2024.

How To Check ICSE Board Results 2024

Students can follow these steps to check their ICSE Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2024:

Visit the official website cisce.org. Click on "ICSE Class 10th or ISC Result 2024". Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha. Submit the information. Save and download the result, and take a print copy for future reference.

Alternative Methods: Results can also be accessed via SMS by following the prescribed format, or through the Digilocker app or website using the Aadhaar card number.

As students eagerly await the outcome of their hard work, the CISCE Board assures a fair and transparent evaluation process. The results will not only mark the culmination of their academic journey but also pave the way for their future endeavors.