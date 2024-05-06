Updated May 6th, 2024 at 09:11 IST
ICSE Topper List 2024: Names, Marks of Toppers of CISCE Class 10th Toppers
ICSE Topper List 2024: CISCE class 10 merit list will have names, ranks, marks of toppers after the announcement of ICSE results 2024. Full details here.
The highly anticipated moment has arrived for students awaiting their ICSE 10th results, as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the ICSE 10th result 2024 today, May 6, 2024, on the official website- cisce.org. To check their results, students will need to provide their Index number, UID, and captcha code.
The ICSE 10th result 2024 will include the result status, marks obtained in the ICSE 10th exams, and other pertinent details of the students. Additionally, ICSE board results will be accessible via SMS for the convenience of students.
Following the declaration of the ICSE 10th result 2024, students will be required to download their mark sheets from Digilocker or collect them from their respective schools. Moreover, the Council will conduct Improvement exams, offering students an opportunity to enhance their performance in any one subject. Registration for Compartment exams or improvement exams will commence in June 2024.
ICSE Class 10 Result 2024: Toppers List
Alongside the announcement of the ICSE 10th result 2024, the Council will unveil the list of top performers for the year 2024. While we eagerly await the release of this year's toppers, let's take a look back at the outstanding achievers from the year 2023:
|Toppers Name
|Percentage
|Rushil Kumar
|99.8%
|Annanya Karthik
|99.8%
|Shreya Upadhyay
|99.8%
|Advay Sardesai
|99.8%
|Yash Manish Bhasein
|99.8%
|Tanay Sushil Shah
|99.8%
|Hiya Sanghavi
|99.8%
|Avishi Singh
|99.8%
|Sambit Mukhopaghyay
|99.8%
Rank 1 Toppers of Class 10 in 2022:
|Toppers Name
|Marks
|Hargun Kaur Matharu
|499
|Anika Gupta
|499
|Pushkar Tripathi
|499
|Kanishka Mittal
|499
Rank 2 Toppers of Class 10 in 2022:
|Toppers Name
|Marks
|Ved Raj
|498
|Sandhya S
|498
|Amolika Amit Mukherjee
|498
|Aadya Gaur
|498
|Vidhi Chauhan
|498
|Vedaang Kharya
|498
|Sariya Khan
|498
|Raeena Kausar
|498
|Kshitij Narayan
|498
|Abhay Kumar Singhania
|498
|Baidurya Ghosh
|498
|Kaninika Saha
|498
|Neha
|498
|Sulagna Basack
|498
|Nihara Mariam Oommen
|498
|Rahul Dutta
|498
|Vidhatri B N
|498
|Adi Kishore
|498
|Athira S J
|498
|Shivani Omkarnath Deo
|498
|Bela Amol Dighe
|498
|Kashyap Piyush Khandelwal
|498
|Varsha Shyam Sundar
|498
|Pavithra Prasad Achar
|498
|Ananya Pramod Nair
|498
|Krish Abhay Parekh
|498
|Archita Singh
|498
|Tanvi Sharma
|498
|Aliya Rafat
|498
|Baqir Amir Merchant
|498
|Mohammad Masood Iqbal
|498
|Aishwarik Dey
|498
|Subhajit Paul
|498
|Aditri Gupta
|498
These exemplary students from the previous year have set a high benchmark for excellence, and we eagerly anticipate the announcement of this year's top performers. Stay tuned as we celebrate the achievements of the bright young minds who have excelled in the ICSE Class 10 examinations for the year 2024.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 09:11 IST