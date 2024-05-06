Updated May 6th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

ICSE Topper List 2024: Names, Marks of Toppers of CISCE Class 10th Toppers

ICSE Topper List 2024: CISCE class 10 merit list will have names, ranks, marks of toppers after the announcement of ICSE results 2024. Full details here.

The highly anticipated moment has arrived for students awaiting their ICSE 10th results, as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the ICSE 10th result 2024 today, May 6, 2024, on the official website- cisce.org. To check their results, students will need to provide their Index number, UID, and captcha code.

The ICSE 10th result 2024 will include the result status, marks obtained in the ICSE 10th exams, and other pertinent details of the students. Additionally, ICSE board results will be accessible via SMS for the convenience of students.

Following the declaration of the ICSE 10th result 2024, students will be required to download their mark sheets from Digilocker or collect them from their respective schools. Moreover, the Council will conduct Improvement exams, offering students an opportunity to enhance their performance in any one subject. Registration for Compartment exams or improvement exams will commence in June 2024.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2024: Toppers List

Alongside the announcement of the ICSE 10th result 2024, the Council will unveil the list of top performers for the year 2024. While we eagerly await the release of this year's toppers, let's take a look back at the outstanding achievers from the year 2023:

Toppers NamePercentage
Rushil Kumar99.8%
Annanya Karthik99.8%
Shreya Upadhyay99.8%
Advay Sardesai99.8%
Yash Manish Bhasein99.8%
Tanay Sushil Shah99.8%
Hiya Sanghavi99.8%
Avishi Singh99.8%
Sambit Mukhopaghyay99.8%

Rank 1 Toppers of Class 10 in 2022:

Toppers NameMarks
Hargun Kaur Matharu499
Anika Gupta499
Pushkar Tripathi499
Kanishka Mittal499

Rank 2 Toppers of Class 10 in 2022:

Toppers NameMarks
Ved Raj498
Sandhya S498
Amolika Amit Mukherjee498
Aadya Gaur498
Vidhi Chauhan498
Vedaang Kharya498
Sariya Khan498
Raeena Kausar498
Kshitij Narayan498
Abhay Kumar Singhania498
Baidurya Ghosh498
Kaninika Saha498
Neha498
Sulagna Basack498
Nihara Mariam Oommen498
Rahul Dutta498
Vidhatri B N498
Adi Kishore498
Athira S J498
Shivani Omkarnath Deo498
Bela Amol Dighe498
Kashyap Piyush Khandelwal498
Varsha Shyam Sundar498
Pavithra Prasad Achar498
Ananya Pramod Nair498
Krish Abhay Parekh498
Archita Singh498
Tanvi Sharma498
Aliya Rafat498
Baqir Amir Merchant498
Mohammad Masood Iqbal498
Aishwarik Dey498
Subhajit Paul498
Aditri Gupta498


These exemplary students from the previous year have set a high benchmark for excellence, and we eagerly anticipate the announcement of this year's top performers. Stay tuned as we celebrate the achievements of the bright young minds who have excelled in the ICSE Class 10 examinations for the year 2024.

