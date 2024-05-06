Advertisement

The highly anticipated moment has arrived for students awaiting their ICSE 10th results, as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the ICSE 10th result 2024 today, May 6, 2024, on the official website- cisce.org. To check their results, students will need to provide their Index number, UID, and captcha code.

The ICSE 10th result 2024 will include the result status, marks obtained in the ICSE 10th exams, and other pertinent details of the students. Additionally, ICSE board results will be accessible via SMS for the convenience of students.

Following the declaration of the ICSE 10th result 2024, students will be required to download their mark sheets from Digilocker or collect them from their respective schools. Moreover, the Council will conduct Improvement exams, offering students an opportunity to enhance their performance in any one subject. Registration for Compartment exams or improvement exams will commence in June 2024.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2024: Toppers List

Alongside the announcement of the ICSE 10th result 2024, the Council will unveil the list of top performers for the year 2024. While we eagerly await the release of this year's toppers, let's take a look back at the outstanding achievers from the year 2023:

Toppers Name Percentage Rushil Kumar 99.8% Annanya Karthik 99.8% Shreya Upadhyay 99.8% Advay Sardesai 99.8% Yash Manish Bhasein 99.8% Tanay Sushil Shah 99.8% Hiya Sanghavi 99.8% Avishi Singh 99.8% Sambit Mukhopaghyay 99.8%

Rank 1 Toppers of Class 10 in 2022:

Toppers Name Marks Hargun Kaur Matharu 499 Anika Gupta 499 Pushkar Tripathi 499 Kanishka Mittal 499

Rank 2 Toppers of Class 10 in 2022:

Toppers Name Marks Ved Raj 498 Sandhya S 498 Amolika Amit Mukherjee 498 Aadya Gaur 498 Vidhi Chauhan 498 Vedaang Kharya 498 Sariya Khan 498 Raeena Kausar 498 Kshitij Narayan 498 Abhay Kumar Singhania 498 Baidurya Ghosh 498 Kaninika Saha 498 Neha 498 Sulagna Basack 498 Nihara Mariam Oommen 498 Rahul Dutta 498 Vidhatri B N 498 Adi Kishore 498 Athira S J 498 Shivani Omkarnath Deo 498 Bela Amol Dighe 498 Kashyap Piyush Khandelwal 498 Varsha Shyam Sundar 498 Pavithra Prasad Achar 498 Ananya Pramod Nair 498 Krish Abhay Parekh 498 Archita Singh 498 Tanvi Sharma 498 Aliya Rafat 498 Baqir Amir Merchant 498 Mohammad Masood Iqbal 498 Aishwarik Dey 498 Subhajit Paul 498 Aditri Gupta 498



These exemplary students from the previous year have set a high benchmark for excellence, and we eagerly anticipate the announcement of this year's top performers. Stay tuned as we celebrate the achievements of the bright young minds who have excelled in the ICSE Class 10 examinations for the year 2024.