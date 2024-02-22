Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced that the results for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) Examinations, conducted in December 2023, will be declared on Sunday, the 25th of February, 2024. The announcement comes with a specified schedule for each stage of the examination:

- Professional Programme: 11:00 A.M.

- Executive Programme: 02:00 P.M.

Upon the declaration of results, individual candidate's subject-wise breakdown of marks will be accessible on the institute's official website: www.icsi.edu.

How to check CS Results

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu. On the homepage, locate and click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme result link. Enter the required log-in details. Download the result and retain a printout for future reference.

Additionally, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the institute's website www.icsi.edu immediately after the result announcement. Candidates are encouraged to download it for their reference, use, and records. No physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

For the Professional Programme Examination, the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered addresses soon after the result declaration. In case any candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days of the result declaration, they are advised to contact the institute at exom@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

Furthermore, the notice outlines the details for the next examination for both Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022). The examination is scheduled to be held from 1st June, 2024, to 10th June, 2024. Online Examination enrollment forms, along with the requisite examination fee, can be submitted starting from 26th February, 2024. Candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for any further updates or information related to the upcoming examinations.