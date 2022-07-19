Last Updated:

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow At 4 Pm, Know How To Check Scores

ICSI CS Foundation and CSEET result 2022 is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2022. Once released at 4 pm, candidates can check it by following these steps.

ICSI CS Foundation

ICSI CS Foundation result 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to announce the CS Executive Entrance Test result on July 20, 2022. Along with CSEET Result 2022, CS Foundation course result will also be released on Wednesday. Once released, the ICSI CSEET result 2022 can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website www.icsi.edu.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

 

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: Check result release date and time

  • The results will be released on July 20, 2022
  • It will be released in evening at 4 pm

The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June 2022 session was conducted on June 15, 2022 and June 16, 2022. The CS Executive Entrance Test was held on July 9, 2022 and July 11, 2022. Candidates should know that there will be no physical copies of the result cum marks of the statement to the candidates. The soft copy will be available on the website which candidates can download and keep a copy for their future reference.

CS June 2021 result: Step-by-step guide to check 

  • Step 1:Registered candidates should visit the official website icsi.edu
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, " Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required log-in credentials
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check the same and should take its printout for future reference
