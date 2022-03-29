IGNOU TEE December Results 2021 Declared For Few Papers, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IGNOU TEE December Result 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has on Monday declared the IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) results 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam can check their IGNOU TEE results online. The IGNOU December results are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in.
Moreover, candidates must note that currently, the results of only a few papers of IGNOU TEE result for December 2021 have been declared. IGNOU informed about the same on its official website through a statement. "Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon," the IGNOU said in a statement.
The IGNOU Term-end exams 2021 is currently going on. The exams began on March 4 and will continue till April 11, 2022. However, IGNOU has announced the results of the few papers whose exams have been conducted. The University will announce the results of the remaining subjects after they are conducted. Candidates must check the official websites regulary for updates.