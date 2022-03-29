IGNOU TEE December Results 2021 Declared For Few Papers, Here's Direct Link To Check

IGNOU TEE December Result 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has on Monday declared the IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) results 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam can check their IGNOU TEE results online. The IGNOU December results are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Moreover, candidates must note that currently, the results of only a few papers of IGNOU TEE result for December 2021 have been declared. IGNOU informed about the same on its official website through a statement. "Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon," the IGNOU said in a statement.

How to check IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result

Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, scroll down to 'News and Announcements' section

Click on the link that reads 'University has announced Term End Examination December 2021 Result'

A new page will open

Click on 'More Details'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your enrollment number and submit

Your IGNOU TEE December result 2021 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check IGNOU December TEE Result 2021

The IGNOU Term-end exams 2021 is currently going on. The exams began on March 4 and will continue till April 11, 2022. However, IGNOU has announced the results of the few papers whose exams have been conducted. The University will announce the results of the remaining subjects after they are conducted. Candidates must check the official websites regulary for updates.