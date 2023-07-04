Last Updated:

IISER IAT Result 2023: IAT Rank List 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) has declared the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2023 results. Here's how to check rank card.

Nandini Verma
IISER IAT Result 2023

Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) has declared the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for the test can now check and download their IAT rank cards by visiting the official website - iiseradmission.in. A direct link to download the IAT rank card 2023 has been attached below. 

Direct link to download IISER IAT Rank List 2023

"Candidates receive an Overall Rank (Common Rank) and a Category Rank (EWS/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/KM) if applicable. Only those students who have a score of at least one mark in IAT 2023 will receive a rank. Any candidate who has NOT received a rank in IAT 2023 will NOT be considered for admission to BS-MS and BS courses of IISERs via IAT channel this year," the official notice reads.

The IISER aptitude test for admission to 5-year BS-MS programmes offered at IISERs, in addition to the 4-year BS programme at IISER Bhopal, was held on June 17, 2023. This year, a total of 34,751 candidates took the IAT. The IAT answer keys have already been released. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

IISER IAT Result 2023: Follow these steps to download the scorecard 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the application login
  • Step 3: Then in the next step, candidates will have to key in their log in credentials
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the result and take its printout for future reference 

Edit Window open

Candidates must note that the edit window has been opened at 10:00 am on 4 July 2023 and will close at 2:00 pm on 7 July 2023. Candidates will be able to edit the following details in their forms: 

  • 12th Class marks details 
  • 12th Class mathematics percentage (if applicable) 
  • Upload relevant documents 
  • Change IISER preferences.

Please note that if you want to, then, IISER preferences will have to be changed individually for each channel of admission. 

IISER admissions 2023: Counselling Schedule

  • Round 1 counselling- July 12 (10 am) to July 14 (4 pm)
  • Round 2 counselling- July 18 ( 8 pm) to July 20 ( 4 pm)
  • Round 3- July 23 (8 pm) to July 25 (4 pm)
  • Round 4- July 28 (8 pm) to July 30  (4 pm)
