Advertisement

The anticipation among students awaiting the ISC 12th Toppers 2024 is finally coming to an end as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to release the list of toppers along with the ISC 12th result 2024. The eagerly awaited ISC toppers list will be revealed on May 6 at 11 am on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

The ISC toppers list 2024 will not only showcase the names of the highest achievers but also highlight their ranks and marks obtained in the Class 12 exams 2024. CISCE conducted the ISC 12th exams 2024 between February 13 and April 4, 2024, in the traditional pen and paper mode. This year, a staggering number of more than 2.5 lakh students appeared in these prestigious examinations.

Advertisement

ISC Class 12 Toppers List 2024:

The ISC toppers list 2024 is eagerly awaited and will be updated below once it's officially released:

Advertisement

Rank Topper Name Marks 1 To be announced - 2 To be announced - 3 To be announced - 4 To be announced - 5 To be announced -

While we eagerly await the announcement of this year's toppers, let's take a look at the ISC 12th toppers list from the previous years.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10th Topper List 2024

Advertisement

ISC 12th Result Toppers 2023:

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Riyaa Agarwal 99.75 1 Ipshita Bhattacharyya 99.75 1 Mohd Aryaan Tariq 99.75 1 Subham Kumar Agarwal 99.75 1 Manya Gupta 99.75

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022:

Advertisement

Rank Name of Topper Marks Percentage 1 Anandita Misra 399 99.75% 1 Harini Rammohan 399 99.75% 1 Karthik Prakash 399 99.75% 1 Aakash Srivastava 399 99.75% 1 Faheem Ahmed 399 99.75%

As the countdown begins for the ISC 12th Toppers 2024 announcement, students and education enthusiasts alike eagerly await to witness the academic brilliance and outstanding achievements of these exceptional individuals.