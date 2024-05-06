Updated May 6th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

ISC Class 12 Topper List 2024: CISCE Merit List With Names, Marks of Toppers

The anticipation among students awaiting the ISC 12th Toppers 2024 is finally coming to an end as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to release the list of toppers along with the ISC 12th result 2024. The eagerly awaited ISC toppers list will be revealed on May 6 at 11 am on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

The ISC toppers list 2024 will not only showcase the names of the highest achievers but also highlight their ranks and marks obtained in the Class 12 exams 2024. CISCE conducted the ISC 12th exams 2024 between February 13 and April 4, 2024, in the traditional pen and paper mode. This year, a staggering number of more than 2.5 lakh students appeared in these prestigious examinations.

ISC Class 12 Toppers List 2024:

The ISC toppers list 2024 is eagerly awaited and will be updated below once it's officially released:

RankTopper NameMarks
1To be announced-
2To be announced-
3To be announced-
4To be announced-
5To be announced-

While we eagerly await the announcement of this year's toppers, let's take a look at the ISC 12th toppers list from the previous years.

ISC 12th Result Toppers 2023:

RankStudent NameMarks
1Riyaa Agarwal99.75
1Ipshita Bhattacharyya99.75
1Mohd Aryaan Tariq99.75
1Subham Kumar Agarwal99.75
1Manya Gupta99.75

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022:

RankName of TopperMarksPercentage
1Anandita Misra39999.75%
1Harini Rammohan39999.75%
1Karthik Prakash39999.75%
1Aakash Srivastava39999.75%
1Faheem Ahmed39999.75%

As the countdown begins for the ISC 12th Toppers 2024 announcement, students and education enthusiasts alike eagerly await to witness the academic brilliance and outstanding achievements of these exceptional individuals.

