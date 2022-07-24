Last Updated:

ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Declared For Semester 2 Exams, Here's Direct Link

ISC Result 2022 has been released on the official websites. The same can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Check result highlights here.

Ruchika Kumari
ISC Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) has released the class 12 results. The result ha sbeen released on July 24 at 5 pm. With the result been released, registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check it. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth or password to check the scorecard online.

Students can check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check results online.

ISC Result 2022 LIVE Updates

ICS Class 12 result 2022: List of official websites

  1. cisce.org
  2. results.cisce.org

ISC Result 2022: Know steps to check scorecards on website

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to look for and click on the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will to enter their unique ID, index number and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future references
  • Here is the direct link to check scores online

Follow these steps to check ISC Result 2022 via SMS

  • Step 1: At first, students will have to open the messaging app and type ISC space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883 
  • Step 2: The ISC result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.

The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters. The board released class 10 result on July 17 at 5 pm. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations through a notice announced that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts. 

