ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Declared For Semester 2 Exams, Here's Direct Link

ISC Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) has released the class 12 results. The result ha sbeen released on July 24 at 5 pm. With the result been released, registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check it. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth or password to check the scorecard online.
Students can check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check results online.
The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters. The board released class 10 result on July 17 at 5 pm. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations through a notice announced that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts.