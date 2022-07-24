ISC Result 2022 Updates: CISCE 12th Semester 2 Result Out, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Candidates should be ready with their scorecard and calculator. They should add the highest marks scored in three subjects and then add marks secured in English. Candidates should divide it by four to get average marks and then multiply the average score by 100. To know more, click here
This year 18 candidates share top rank with 99.75 per cent marks
This year girls have outshined boys by small margin.
99.52 percent candidates have passed the ISC exam 2022
ISC class 12 result has been released on official websites today. Here is all you need to know about it. (CLICK HERE)
The class 12 result has been released on the official websites. Here is the direct link to check scores online.
As scheduled, the class 12 result will be released on July 24 at 5 pm
Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check the scorecard online.
ISC Result 2022 will be released on official website and on DigiLocker on July 24 at 5 pm. To know how to check result via SMS, click here
Once the inter result is released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS.
The board will be releasing the result for all the streams on July 24, 2022
The class 12 result will be released on Monday, July 24, 2022