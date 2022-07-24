Last Updated:

ISC Result 2022 Updates: CISCE 12th Semester 2 Result Out, Here's Direct Link

ISC Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) released the class 12 or inter result on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The direct link to check result is attached below.

17:50 IST, July 24th 2022
Here's how to calculate percentage of CISCE 12th result

Candidates should be ready with their scorecard and calculator. They should add the highest marks scored in three subjects and then add marks secured in English. Candidates should divide it by four to get average marks and then multiply the average score by 100. To know more, click here

17:25 IST, July 24th 2022
18 candidates share AIR 1

This year 18 candidates share top rank with 99.75 per cent marks

17:25 IST, July 24th 2022
ISC Results 2022: Girls outshine boys

This year girls have outshined boys by small margin.

17:25 IST, July 24th 2022
ISC Results 2022: 99.52% pass percentage recorded

99.52 percent candidates have passed the ISC exam 2022

17:12 IST, July 24th 2022
Here is all you need to know about the result

ISC class 12 result has been released on official websites today. Here is all you need to know about it. (CLICK HERE)

17:12 IST, July 24th 2022
ISC Result 2022: Know steps to check scorecards on website
  • Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to look for and click on the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their unique ID, index number and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
17:02 IST, July 24th 2022
ISC Result 2022 released online

The class 12 result has been released on the official websites. Here is the direct link to check scores online.

16:55 IST, July 24th 2022
Result to be out in 5 minutes

As scheduled, the class 12 result will be released on July 24 at 5 pm

16:55 IST, July 24th 2022
Credentials required to check result

Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check the scorecard online. 

16:48 IST, July 24th 2022
ISC Result 2022 To Be Released Today At 5 Pm, Here's How To Check Via SMS

ISC Result 2022 will be released on official website and on DigiLocker on July 24 at 5 pm. To know how to check result via SMS, click here

16:48 IST, July 24th 2022
Official websites to check ISC Class 12 result 2022
  1. cisce.org
  2. results.cisce.org
16:48 IST, July 24th 2022
ISC Results 2022: Platforms to check result

Once the inter result is released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. 

16:48 IST, July 24th 2022
Check result date and time here
  • The ISC or class 12 result will be released on July 24, 2022
  • The result will be released in second half at 5 pm
16:48 IST, July 24th 2022
ICSE class 12 result for all streams to be out today

The board will be releasing the result for all the streams on July 24, 2022

16:48 IST, July 24th 2022
CISCE 12th Semester 2 Results to be out today

The class 12 result will be released on Monday, July 24, 2022

