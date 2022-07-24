ISC Results 2022: Here's How To Calculate Percentage Of CISCE 12th Result

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE has released the ISC results for class 12th students. The result has been announced on July 24 at 5 pm. Students can check results on official websites, third-party websites and via SMS. The steps to calculate ISC percentage are mentioned below.

CISCE in a press release mentioned, "Candidates wgho were registered and confirmed to appear for tr ISC (Class XII) Year 2022 Examination were required to appear for both, Semester 1 and Semester 2 examinations to qualify for grant of certification for thr ISC year 2022 examination. Therefore, teh results of candiates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared.

ISC Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Follow these steps for ISC percentage calculation

Step 1: Candidates should be ready with their scorecard and calculator

Step 2: They should add the highest marks scored in three subjects along with english

Step 3: Divide it by four to get average marks

Step 4: Multiply the average score by 100

Students will be able to access their results by entering their Principal's login ID and password in the CAREERS portal. This is only applicable to students who gave their board exams through affiliated schools. Students may also get their results mailed to them from their school. In order to be declared as pass, students had to secure a minimum of 35%. Earlier the passing marks used to be 40%. It was changed in year 2020.

What Is Captcha Code In ICSE Result?

For checking the result, registered candidates will have to enter details like name, unique ID number, and roll number. On the result page, below all the login buttons, students will find a box where they will have to enter the captcha code. The Captcha code is a six-letter code that is visible to the viewer in different styles. Captcha codes may vary in colours, fonts, and even font sizes.

How to check ISC results through SMS

For receiving the ISC results through SMS, candidates need to type their Unique Identification Number in the new message box. It will look like ICSE 1234567 (7-digits UID). Once that is done, they have to send it to 09248082883. The results will appear on their screens.

ISC Result 2022: Know steps to check scorecards on website

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to look for and click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will to enter their unique ID, index number and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check scores online

Candidates can apply for re-checking

Students also note that the CISCE has also made a provision for all to apply for rechecking of the result through the CISCE website, cisce.org. The candidates will have to pay Rs.1000 for each subject. The rechecking link is made available through the CAREER’s portal.