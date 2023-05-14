ISC Results 2023: How To Check CISCE Class 12th Results On Website, Digilocker, UMANG Apps

CICSE ISC Class 12th Results 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to declare the results for ISC class 12th results 2023 today, May 14. The ISC results will be out at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the ISC class 12th exams this year will be able to check their results online. CISCE will also release ICSE class 10th results today.

Where to check CISCE ISC Results 2023?

CISCE conducted the ICSE or class 10th Board Exams 2023 from February 27 to March 29, 2023. The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023. CISCE will publish the ISC class 12th results on its official websites:

How to check CISCE class 12th Results 2023?

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

How to check ISC Results on Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the CISCE option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and ISC Class 12th roll number

Step 7: The ISC result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check ISC results on UMANG app