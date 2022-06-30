JAC 12th Result 2022 Out: Direct Link For Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results

JAC 12th result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC 12th Results for the Arts and Commerce Streams on June 30, 2022. As scheduled, the result has been released on the official website in the second half at 5:30 pm. Arts and Commerce stream candidates who took the exam can check their results now. List of official websites on which it has been released are mentioned below.

Here is the direct link to check JAC 12th result

JAC inter result 2022: Official websites

jacresults.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2022: List of important dates

The examination was held across different exam centers from March 24 to April 25, 2022

Result will be released on June 30, 2022

Over 3 lakh students who took part in the Class 12 Arts and Commerce Examination 2022 can check their result now. Step-by-step guide to download the same has also been attached.

Jharkhand board class 12 arts result: Here's how to check scores online

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th arts stream result, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference

Jharkhand board class 12 commerce results: Step-by-step guide to check result

Step 1: For checking the commerce stream result, candidates should go to the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, candidates will have to click on the commerce stream result

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 result: Here's how to check result via SMS