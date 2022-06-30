JAC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Declared

Quick links:
Out of 1,90,813 candidates who registered, 1,84,435 appeared. Of which 1,79,683 students have passed.
This year the pass percentage of Arts stream is 97.43%.
A total of 24,313 students had registered for the Jharkhand Board 12th commerce stream of which 23,722 students had appeared for the exams. Among these, 22,001 students have passed. The pass percentage is 92.75%.
As per reports, merit list for Class 12th Board Results will likely not be released today, June 30, 2022
JAC 12th Results 2022 has been declared. Here's direct link to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 socecards.
After the declaration of the JAC Class 12th Results, the Council will soon release the direct link to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results. Meanwhile, stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.
JAC 12th Results for the Arts and Commerce Streams will be released today, June 30, 2022. Students can check the Jharkhand Board 12th Result by visiting the below-mentioned websites.
JAC Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the Inter-Arts, Commerce result at the press conference anytime soon.
The press conference to announce JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result 2022 will start at 4 pm today.
The JAC inter result 2022 websites have crashed. However, it is expected that the results will be released shortly.
According to media reports, it is expected that JAC Class 12th Results will be released at 3 pm today. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates.
JAC inter arts and commerce result: jac.jharkhand.gov.in result website not responding.
JAC 12th Results for Arts and Commerce streams are expected to be announced in a few minutes. Meanwhile, stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates and more information.
The JAC toppers list will be released along with the results
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results for Arts and Commerce streams will be released in anytime soon as the press conference has been delayed due to some unknown reasons.
Press conference to release Jharkhand Board Exam Class 12 Results is expected to start shortly.
Students need to enter roll code to check jac.nic.in 12th result 2022.
Students must keep their login credentials handy, the results will be declared after 10 mins.
JAC Class 12 Results 2022: The merit and toppers list is expected to release today along with other details at the press conference to be conducted at 2.30 pm.
Only on hour left for the press conference to begin.
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results will be released at 2:30 pm by the state education minister.
To check JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce results, students will be required to enter their roll number along with their DOB. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams will be announced by the State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto and senior officials from the Education Department and JAC at the press conference at 2:30 pm.
To check the Jharkhand Class 12th Result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA12Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC
The examination was held across different exam centers from March 24 to April 25, 2022. This time, nearly 3 lakh students took part in the Class 12 Arts and Commerce Examination 2022.
Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.
Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.
Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.
Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.
Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.