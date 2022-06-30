Last Updated:

JAC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Declared

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 12th Results for the Arts and Commerce Streams ha been released today, June 30, 2022. Now, students can check their results by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The state Education Minister announced the JAC 12th Result at a press conference.

Amrit Burman
JAC 12th result 2022

Image: PTI

17:49 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Results Arts stream

Out of 1,90,813 candidates who registered, 1,84,435 appeared. Of which 1,79,683 students have passed. 

17:47 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result Arts stream: 97.43% of students pass

This year the pass percentage of Arts stream is 97.43%.

17:45 IST, June 30th 2022
Jharkhand Board Commerce reuslts: 92.75% of students pass

A total of 24,313 students had registered for the Jharkhand Board 12th commerce stream of which 23,722 students had appeared for the exams. Among these, 22,001 students have passed. The pass percentage is 92.75%.

17:41 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Board Result 2022 Commerce: No merit list today 

As per reports, merit list for Class 12th Board Results will likely not be released today, June 30, 2022

17:38 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Results declared 

JAC 12th Results 2022 has been declared. Here's direct link to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 socecards.

17:38 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result 2022: Direct link to be released

After the declaration of the JAC Class 12th Results, the Council will soon release the direct link to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results. Meanwhile, stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.

17:11 IST, June 30th 2022
List of websites to check JAC Class 12 Results

JAC 12th Results for the Arts and Commerce Streams will be released today, June 30, 2022. Students can check the Jharkhand Board 12th Result by visiting the below-mentioned websites.

  1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. jac.nic.in
  3. jacresults.com
  4. jharresults.nic.in
16:45 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result 2022: Here's how to get result via SMS 

RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll number and send it to 56263.

16:14 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result 2022: Education Minister to start press conference soon

JAC Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the Inter-Arts, Commerce result at the press conference anytime soon.

15:41 IST, June 30th 2022
Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result to be released at 4 pm

The press conference to announce JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result 2022 will start at 4 pm today.

15:26 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th result 2022: Website crashes

The JAC inter result 2022 websites have crashed. However, it is expected that the results will be released shortly.

15:16 IST, June 30th 2022
Jharkhand 12th result 2022: Last year pass percentage
  1. JAC inter arts result pass percentage: 90.71%
  2. JAC inter commerce result pass percentage: 90.33%
14:53 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC Class 12 Results expected to be released at 3 pm

According to media reports, it is expected that JAC Class 12th Results will be released at 3 pm today. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates.

14:50 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC Class 12 Results: Jharkhand Board official website not working

JAC inter arts and commerce result: jac.jharkhand.gov.in result website not responding.

14:47 IST, June 30th 2022
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results to be released in next few minutes

JAC 12th Results for Arts and Commerce streams are expected to be announced in a few minutes. Meanwhile, stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates and more information.

14:43 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC toppers list to be released soon

The JAC toppers list will be released along with the results

14:40 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result 2022 delayed

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results for Arts and Commerce streams will be released in anytime soon as the press conference has been delayed due to some unknown reasons.

14:33 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result: Press conference to begin shortly

Press conference to release Jharkhand Board Exam Class 12 Results is expected to start shortly.

14:24 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC Class 12 Results 2022: Students need to enter their roll number

Students need to enter roll code to check jac.nic.in 12th result 2022.

14:20 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Results to be released after 10 mins

Students must keep their login credentials handy, the results will be declared after 10 mins.

14:14 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result: Details mentioned in marksheet
  • Name of Student
  • board name
  • parent's name
  • name of school
  • Class
  • Subject
  • Marks obtained in each subject
  • Total Marks
  • Division
  • grade
14:09 IST, June 30th 2022
List of websites to check JAC 12th results 2022

jac.jharkhand.gov.in,

jac.nic.in,

jacresults.com and

 jharresults.nic.in

13:26 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC Class 12 Results 2022: Merit and Toppers list expected today

JAC Class 12 Results 2022: The merit and toppers list is expected to release today along with other details at the press conference to be conducted at 2.30 pm.

13:26 IST, June 30th 2022
Jharkhand Board Result: Only an hour left, press conference to begin soon

Only on hour left for the press conference to begin. 

13:01 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result to be released 2:30 pm

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results will be released at 2:30 pm by the state education minister.

12:36 IST, June 30th 2022
Credentials required to check JAC Class 12 Results

To check JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce results, students will be required to enter their roll number along with their DOB. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.

12:13 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC Class 12 Result to be announced at press conference

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams will be announced by the State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto and senior officials from the Education Department and JAC at the press conference at 2:30 pm.

12:02 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 result | Here's how to check Result via SMS

To check the Jharkhand Class 12th Result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA12Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC

11:50 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Exam date, number of students appeared

The examination was held across different exam centers from March 24 to April 25, 2022. This time, nearly 3 lakh students took part in the Class 12 Arts and Commerce Examination 2022.

11:50 IST, June 30th 2022
JAC 12th Result 2022 | Here's how to check JAC Results 

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

