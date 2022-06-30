JAC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Declared

JAC 12th Result 2022 | Here's how to check JAC Results

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.