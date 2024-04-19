JAC Class 10th Results 2024 OUT; Here's How To Check Jharkhand Board Matric Results

Advertisement

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the eagerly-awaited JAC Class 10th result 2024 today, April 19. This significant event marks a pivotal moment in the academic journey of matriculation students across Jharkhand. The JAC 10th result 2024 will be accessible online through the official JAC websites, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students, armed with their roll number and roll code, can swiftly check their marks.

To access their Jharkhand Board 10th result 2024, students are encouraged to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Upon arrival, they should navigate to the result section and select "JAC 10th Class result 2024." Subsequently, by inputting their roll code and roll number, students can gain access to their matriculation exam results.

JAC Matric Topper List 2024

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the JAC 10th result 2024 online:

1. Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the result section.

3. Click on the 'JAC 10th result 2024' link.

4. Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

5. Click on the 'Submit' button.

6. Your JAC matric result 2024 will be promptly displayed on the screen.

7. Ensure to take a printout or download the result for future reference.

The JAC matric result 2024 will provide comprehensive details, including the student's name, roll number, date of birth, subject code & name, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage of obtained marks, and qualifying status. Students are urged to meticulously verify all the information provided in the result to ensure accuracy.