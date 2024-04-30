Updated April 30th, 2024 at 09:54 IST
JAC Class 12th Topper List 2024 (Stream-Wise): Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Merit List Here
JAC Class 12th Topper List 2024: Check stream-wise merit list for Jharkhand Board class 12th arts, science, commerce streams here.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the JAC 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024, on its official portals, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. As students await their results, they can access them using their roll number and roll code. Alongside the result declaration, the Jharkhand Board will also release the highly anticipated JAC 12th Toppers List 2024 for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.
JAC 12th Toppers List 2023 Highlights:
|Stream
|Rank
|Name
|Marks (Out of 500)
|School
|Arts
|1
|Kashish Parveen
|469
|Dhanbad
|Arts
|2
|Diksha Sahoo
|465
|-
|Arts
|3
|Sudhanshu Kumar
|464
|Ranchi
|Commerce
|1
|Shristi Kumari
|480
|Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|Commerce
|2
|Mahwish Perween
|479
|Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|Commerce
|3
|Riya Kumari
|475
|Marwari College for Women’s
|Commerce
|3
|Priyanka Kumari
|475
|Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|Commerce
|3
|Riya Keshari
|475
|RLSY College Jhumri Telaiya
|Commerce
|3
|Shruti Kumari
|475
|Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|Commerce
|4
|Prince Kumar
|474
|Bokaro Steel City College Bokaro
|Commerce
|4
|Smriti Kumari
|474
|Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|Commerce
|4
|Sahiba Parween
|474
|Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|Commerce
|5
|Priya Kuamri
|472
|Jidato Inter College Pakur
|Science
|1
|Divya Kumari
|479
|-
|Science
|2
|Khushi Kumari
|476
|-
|Science
|3
|Priyanka Ghosh
|475
|-
|Science
|3
|Pawan Kumar Rana
|475
|-
