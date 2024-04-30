Updated April 30th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

JAC Class 12th Topper List 2024 (Stream-Wise): Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Merit List Here

JAC Class 12th Topper List 2024: Check stream-wise merit list for Jharkhand Board class 12th arts, science, commerce streams here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
JAC Class 12th Topper List 2024 | Image:iStock
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the JAC 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024, on its official portals, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. As students await their results, they can access them using their roll number and roll code. Alongside the result declaration, the Jharkhand Board will also release the highly anticipated JAC 12th Toppers List 2024 for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.

JAC 12th Toppers List 2023 Highlights:

StreamRankNameMarks (Out of 500)School
Arts1Kashish Parveen469Dhanbad
Arts2Diksha Sahoo465-
Arts3Sudhanshu Kumar464Ranchi
Commerce1Shristi Kumari480Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
Commerce2Mahwish Perween479Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
Commerce3Riya Kumari475Marwari College for Women’s
Commerce3Priyanka Kumari475Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
Commerce3Riya Keshari475RLSY College Jhumri Telaiya
Commerce3Shruti Kumari475Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
Commerce4Prince Kumar474Bokaro Steel City College Bokaro
Commerce4Smriti Kumari474Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
Commerce4Sahiba Parween474Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
Commerce5Priya Kuamri472Jidato Inter College Pakur
Science1Divya Kumari479-
Science2Khushi Kumari476-
Science3Priyanka Ghosh475-
Science3Pawan Kumar Rana475-
