The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the JAC 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024, on its official portals, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. As students await their results, they can access them using their roll number and roll code. Alongside the result declaration, the Jharkhand Board will also release the highly anticipated JAC 12th Toppers List 2024 for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.

JAC 12th Toppers List 2023 Highlights:

Stream Rank Name Marks (Out of 500) School Arts 1 Kashish Parveen 469 Dhanbad Arts 2 Diksha Sahoo 465 - Arts 3 Sudhanshu Kumar 464 Ranchi Commerce 1 Shristi Kumari 480 Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi Commerce 2 Mahwish Perween 479 Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi Commerce 3 Riya Kumari 475 Marwari College for Women’s Commerce 3 Priyanka Kumari 475 Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi Commerce 3 Riya Keshari 475 RLSY College Jhumri Telaiya Commerce 3 Shruti Kumari 475 Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi Commerce 4 Prince Kumar 474 Bokaro Steel City College Bokaro Commerce 4 Smriti Kumari 474 Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi Commerce 4 Sahiba Parween 474 Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi Commerce 5 Priya Kuamri 472 Jidato Inter College Pakur Science 1 Divya Kumari 479 - Science 2 Khushi Kumari 476 - Science 3 Priyanka Ghosh 475 - Science 3 Pawan Kumar Rana 475 -