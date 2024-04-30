Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today at 11 am; List of Websites to Check

Advertisement

Excitement and anticipation are in the air as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) gears up to declare the results of the Class 12 Board examinations for the year 2024. Scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11 am, the announcement will mark a crucial moment for students across Jharkhand.

The results for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — will be declared simultaneously, offering students a comprehensive view of their academic achievements. As the clock ticks closer to the announcement, students are eagerly preparing to check their results on the official website of the JAC: jacresults.in.

In line with previous years' practices, the JAC will conduct a press conference to announce not only the names of the board toppers but also share essential details such as the pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other significant statistics.

Websites to Check JAC 12th Results:

Students can access their results on the following official websites:

jacresults.in

jharresults.nic.in

jharresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

How to Download Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results:

Visit the official website of JAC: jacresults.in Click on the active link for your respective stream — Science, Commerce, or Arts. Enter your login credentials, including roll number, date of birth, and other required details, and submit. A PDF file containing your result will open, displaying your scores and other relevant information. Download the PDF, print a hard copy of your result, and save it for future reference.

Jharkhand Board Results 2024: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the Board examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in both theory and practical examinations for each subject. Additionally, aggregating 33% marks overall is necessary to pass the Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Those who do not meet these criteria will be deemed unsuccessful.

Last year, the results for the Science stream were announced on May 23, 2023, while the results for the Arts and Commerce streams were released on May 30, 2023. This year, the JAC conducted the intermediate examinations in February 2024, with a total of 3,44,822 students appearing for the Class 12 exams.

With the recent Class 10 results declared on April 19, recording an impressive pass percentage of 90.39%, the spotlight now shifts to the Class 12 results. As preparations reach their peak, students eagerly await the outcome, hopeful for another round of commendable performances.