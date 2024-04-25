Advertisement

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 results were declared on April 24, 2024, bringing both relief and anticipation to aspirants across the country. Along with the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also released the JEE Advanced 2024 cut-off marks for various categories, setting the stage for the next phase of the highly competitive exam cycle.

JEE Advanced 2024 Cut-off

Here are the category-wise cut-off marks:

S. No. Category Percentile From Percentile To Candidates 1 UR-ALL 100.0000000 93.2362181 97,351 2 UR-PwD 93.2041331 0.0018700 3,973 3 EWS-ALL 93.2312696 81.3266412 25,029 4 OBC-ALL 93.2312696 79.6757881 67,570 5 SC-ALL 93.2312696 60.0923182 37,581 6 ST-ALL 93.2312696 46.6975840 18,780

These cut-off marks determine the minimum percentile required for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced 2024, the gateway to prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

It's notable that approximately 2.5 lakh candidates have cleared the JEE Main exam and are now eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2024. Registrations for JEE Advanced will commence on April 27, 2024, marking the beginning of another rigorous phase in the journey of these aspiring engineers.

The JEE Main cut-off marks not only serve as a benchmark for eligibility but also reflect the competitiveness of the exam and the caliber of the candidates. As the next phase unfolds, aspirants are gearing up to put their best foot forward in pursuit of their dreams.