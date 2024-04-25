Updated April 25th, 2024 at 08:36 IST
JEE Advanced 2024 Cut-off Percentile Released, Check Category-Wise Cut-off For B.E, B.Tech Here
JEE Main Result 2024 Out. NTA has released the JEE Advanced 2024 cut-off marks for various categories. 93.2362181 Cut-off percentile for unreserved category.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 results were declared on April 24, 2024, bringing both relief and anticipation to aspirants across the country. Along with the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also released the JEE Advanced 2024 cut-off marks for various categories, setting the stage for the next phase of the highly competitive exam cycle.
JEE Advanced 2024 Cut-off
Here are the category-wise cut-off marks:
|S. No.
|Category
|Percentile From
|Percentile To
|Candidates
|1
|UR-ALL
|100.0000000
|93.2362181
|97,351
|2
|UR-PwD
|93.2041331
|0.0018700
|3,973
|3
|EWS-ALL
|93.2312696
|81.3266412
|25,029
|4
|OBC-ALL
|93.2312696
|79.6757881
|67,570
|5
|SC-ALL
|93.2312696
|60.0923182
|37,581
|6
|ST-ALL
|93.2312696
|46.6975840
|18,780
These cut-off marks determine the minimum percentile required for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced 2024, the gateway to prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
It's notable that approximately 2.5 lakh candidates have cleared the JEE Main exam and are now eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2024. Registrations for JEE Advanced will commence on April 27, 2024, marking the beginning of another rigorous phase in the journey of these aspiring engineers.
The JEE Main cut-off marks not only serve as a benchmark for eligibility but also reflect the competitiveness of the exam and the caliber of the candidates. As the next phase unfolds, aspirants are gearing up to put their best foot forward in pursuit of their dreams.
Published April 25th, 2024 at 08:36 IST