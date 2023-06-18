Last Updated:

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Declared At Jeeadv.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Rank Cards

JEE Advanced result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) results 2023 and final answer keys have been declared today, June 18.

Nandini Verma
JEE Advanced 2023 Result Direct link

JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2023 Paper 1 

JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2023 Paper 2

JEE Advanced 2023: Here's how to check JEE Advanced final answer key 

  • STEP 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • STEP 2: A link to check JEE Advanced 2023's final answer key will be flashing on the homepage.
  • STEP 3: Click on the "answer key" link 
  • STEP 4: A PDF file will open on your screen.
  • STEP 5: Match the answer key with your responses. 
  • STEP 6: IIT Guwahati has already released the link to check the JEE Advanced response sheet. 

Follow JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE Updates on result details, and topper list here

How to check JEE Advanced Results 2023

  • Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your application number and password to log in 
  • Your JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
