JEE Advanced Result 2023 Declared At Jeeadv.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Rank Cards

JEE Advanced result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) results 2023 and final answer keys have been declared today, June 18. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website-jeeadv.ac.in. To check the JEE Advanced results and final answer, students will be required to log in using credentials such as their registration number and DOB.

JEE Advanced 2023: Here's how to check JEE Advanced final answer key

STEP 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

STEP 2: A link to check JEE Advanced 2023's final answer key will be flashing on the homepage.

STEP 3: Click on the "answer key" link

STEP 4: A PDF file will open on your screen.

STEP 5: Match the answer key with your responses.

STEP 6: IIT Guwahati has already released the link to check the JEE Advanced response sheet.

How to check JEE Advanced Results 2023