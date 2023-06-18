JEE Advanced Results 2023 LIVE Updates: VC Reddy Of IIT-Hyderabad Zone Is The Topper

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
IIT Bombay: 7957
IIT Delhi: 9290
IIT Guwahati: 2395
IIT Hyderabad: 10432
IIT Kanpur: 4582
IIT Kharagpur: 4618
IIT Roorkee: 4499
Most students who made it to JEE Advanced 2023 top-10 list of rank holders are from IIT Hyderabad zone. 6 out of 10 are from IIT-H zone.
JEE Advanced result link is active at jeeadv.ac.in. Click here for direct link to download JEE rank cards.
Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the female topper in JEE Advanced 2023. She bagged AIR 56. She has scored 298 marks in JEE Advanced 2023.
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged AIR-1 in JEE Advanced 2023. He scores 341 marks. He is a candidates from the IIT Hyderabad zone.
JEE Advanced result 2023 has been declared at jeeadv.ac.in. Here's direct link to check.
JEE Advanced final answer key is released for both papers. Click here to check.
The marks obtained by a candidate in Physics in JEE (Advanced) 2023 will be equal to the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 1 plus the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 2. Marks obtained in Chemistry and Mathematics will be calculated in the same way. The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2023 will be the sum of the marks awarded to the candidate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Rank lists are prepared based on the aggregate marks in JEE (Advanced) 2023.
The category-wise cut-off marks for the top 20 percentile are calculated based on the marks scored by the successful candidates who appeared in their respective boards for all the required subjects, in the particular year. The cut-off marks for PwD candidates will be the same as the lowest of the cut-off marks for the GEN, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST categories.
Marks scored by the candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will be added individually to determine their score in each subject. The total score is then calculated on the basis of marks scored in the subject. The total marks of students in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are used to prepare the JEE Advanced Results. Stay tuned to this website for fresh updates.
Candidates who clear JEE Advanced 2023 will have to register for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling. The online application process for JoSAA Counselling 2023 will begin on June 19, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- josaa.nic.in. Read full details here.
The JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4. Its question papers for papers 1 and 2 have already been released on June 5. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on June 11. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key till June 12. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on June 18, 2023.
B.Tech. Bachelor of Technology- 4 years
B.S. Bachelor of Science - 4 years
B.Arch. Bachelor of Architecture - 5 years
Dual Degree B.Tech.- M.Tech. Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology - 5 years
Dual Degree B.S.-M.S. Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science - 5 years
Integrated M.Tech. Integrated Master of Technology 5 years Integrated M.Sc. Integrated Master of Science - 5 years
Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
A link to check JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage
Click on the answer key link
A PDF file will open on your screen
Match the answer key with your responses.
IIT Guwahati has already released the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet.
Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023- jeeadv.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link or go on the 'Candidate's portal'
A login page will appear on the screen
Key in your JEE Advanced 2023 application number and password to log in
Your JEE Advanced Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout.
Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT Guwahati will declare JEE Advanced results 2023 at around 10 am today.
JEE Advanced 2023 results will be declared today, June 18.