JEE Advanced Results 2023 LIVE Updates: VC Reddy Of IIT-Hyderabad Zone Is The Topper

How to check JEE Advanced result 2023

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link or go on the 'Candidate's portal'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your JEE Advanced 2023 application number and password to log in

Your JEE Advanced Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.