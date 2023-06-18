Last Updated:

JEE Advanced Results 2023 LIVE Updates: VC Reddy Of IIT-Hyderabad Zone Is The Topper

JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT Guwahati has declared the JEE Advanced result today. JEE Advanced final answer key has also been released today. VC Reddy tops with 341 marks. Check result details, website to check, direct link, toppers' list, and other details here. Candidates will be able to check JEE Advanced results at jeedv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result

Image: Unsplash

13:10 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced result zone-wise

IIT Bombay: 7957

IIT Delhi: 9290

IIT Guwahati: 2395

IIT Hyderabad: 10432

IIT Kanpur: 4582

IIT Kharagpur: 4618

IIT Roorkee: 4499

10:47 IST, June 18th 2023
IIT Hyderabad zone shines with maximum number of toppers in top-10 list

Most students who made it to JEE Advanced 2023 top-10 list of rank holders are from IIT Hyderabad zone. 6 out of 10 are from IIT-H zone. 

10:42 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers' List
  1. VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY (IIT Hyderabad zone)
  2. RAMESH SURYA THEJA (IIT Hyderabad)
  3. RISHI KALRA (IIT Roorkee)
  4. RAGHAV GOYAL (IIT Roorkee)
  5. ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM (IIT Hyderabad)
  6. PRABHAV KHANDELWAL (IIT Delhi)
  7. BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY (IIT Hyderabad)
  8. MALAY KEDIA (IIT Delhi)
  9. NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY (IIT Hyderabad)
  10. YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY (IIT Hyderabad). 
10:13 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced Result link active

JEE Advanced result link is active at jeeadv.ac.in. Click here for direct link to download JEE rank cards.

JEE Advanced Result 2023

 

10:09 IST, June 18th 2023
Nayakanti of IIT-H zone is female topper

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the female topper in JEE Advanced 2023. She bagged AIR 56. She has scored 298 marks in JEE Advanced 2023.

10:08 IST, June 18th 2023
VC Reddy tops JEE Advanced 2023

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged AIR-1 in JEE Advanced 2023. He scores 341 marks. He is a candidates from the IIT Hyderabad zone.

10:02 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced Result 2023 declared, direct link here

JEE Advanced result 2023 has been declared at jeeadv.ac.in. Here's direct link to check.

10:00 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced Final Answer Keys out

JEE Advanced final answer key is released for both papers. Click here to check. 

PAPER 1 Final answer key 

PAPER 2 Final answer key

09:58 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced Results 2023: Rank List

The marks obtained by a candidate in Physics in JEE (Advanced) 2023 will be equal to the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 1 plus the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 2. Marks obtained in Chemistry and Mathematics will be calculated in the same way.  The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2023 will be the sum of the marks awarded to the candidate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Rank lists are prepared based on the aggregate marks in JEE (Advanced) 2023.

09:53 IST, June 18th 2023
Cut-off marks for the top 20 percentile

The category-wise cut-off marks for the top 20 percentile are calculated based on the marks scored by the successful candidates who appeared in their respective boards for all the required subjects, in the particular year. The cut-off marks for PwD candidates will be the same as the lowest of the cut-off marks for the GEN, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST categories.

09:48 IST, June 18th 2023
How JEE Advanced Results are prepared

Marks scored by the candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will be added individually to determine their score in each subject. The total score is then calculated on the basis of marks scored in the subject. The total marks of students in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are used to prepare the JEE Advanced Results. Stay tuned to this website for fresh updates.

09:47 IST, June 18th 2023
What's Next after JEE Advanced Results?

Candidates who clear JEE Advanced 2023 will have to register for  Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling. The online application process for JoSAA Counselling 2023 will begin on June 19, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- josaa.nic.in. Read full details here.

09:44 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced 2023 was held on June 4

The JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4. Its question papers for papers 1 and 2 have already been released on June 5. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key was released on June 11. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key till June 12. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on June 18, 2023.

09:42 IST, June 18th 2023
Academic Programes offered by IITs

B.Tech. Bachelor of Technology-  4 years

B.S. Bachelor of Science - 4 years

B.Arch. Bachelor of Architecture - 5 years

Dual Degree B.Tech.- M.Tech. Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology - 5 years

Dual Degree B.S.-M.S. Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science - 5 years

Integrated M.Tech. Integrated Master of Technology 5 years Integrated M.Sc. Integrated Master of Science - 5 years

09:39 IST, June 18th 2023
How to download JEE Advanced final answer key

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

A link to check JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage 

Click on the answer key link 

A PDF file will open on your screen

Match the answer key with your responses. 

IIT Guwahati has already released the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet. 

09:36 IST, June 18th 2023
How to check JEE Advanced result 2023

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023- jeeadv.ac.in 

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2023 link  or go on the 'Candidate's portal'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your JEE Advanced 2023 application number and password to log in 

Your JEE Advanced Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout. 

09:36 IST, June 18th 2023
Where to check JEE Advanced Results online

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. 

 

09:36 IST, June 18th 2023
JEE Advanced result time 2023

IIT Guwahati will declare JEE Advanced results 2023 at around 10 am today. 

pointer
JEE Advanced Result 2023 today

JEE Advanced 2023 results will be declared today, June 18. 

