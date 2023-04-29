JEE Main Final Results 2023: S. Venkat Koundinya Bags AIR 1 To Become JEE Topper

JEE Main 2023 Toppers: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Mains result 2023 today. Singaraju Venkat Kaundinya has become JEE Main 2023 topper by achieving All India Rank 1 in the exam. He scored a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Mains 2023.
NTA has not yet released the official topper merit list for JEE Mains. Once released, it will be revealed how many students scored 100 NTA score this year.
Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for only session 1 (January) exam or who appeared for both the sessions (January and April) can check their final marks and all-India Ranks on the official website.
JEE Main 2023 Toppers' List
JEE Main Result 2023: here's how to check scores on SANDES app
- Visit the Google Play Store on your smartphone.
- Then, search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar
- The application will appear on the screen
- Then, click on Install, and then the app will get downloaded to the device.
- Now, candidates can check their results by entering their application number and date of birth.
How to check JEE Main Result 2023 online
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2023 Result-April Session" link.
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2023 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
- Step 4: After submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Candidates should go through the same and save the JEE Main 2023 result
- Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference