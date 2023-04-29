Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2023 Out, All-India Ranks Released; Here's How To Check

JEE Main result 2023 for session 2 exam has been declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check their JEE Main All India Ranks online.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
JEE Main result

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 today. With the JEE main session 2 results, NTA has also released the All-India Ranks of candidates. Candidates can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Direct link to check JEE Main Result 2023 session 2

NTA uploaded the final answer key on April 24. JEE Main April session exams were held between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised answer key on its official website. 

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check JEE Main April result

  • Step 1: Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main April exam should go to the JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the "JEE Mains 2023 Result-April Session" link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2023 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 4: Post-submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should go through the same and save the JEE Main 2023 result
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
