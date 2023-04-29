JEE Main Result 2023 Out, All-India Ranks Released; Here's How To Check

JEE Main Result 2023: National Testing Agency has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 today. With the JEE main session 2 results, NTA has also released the All-India Ranks of candidates. Candidates can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check JEE Main Result 2023 session 2

NTA uploaded the final answer key on April 24. JEE Main April session exams were held between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was released on April 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21. NTA after considering the valid objections released a revised answer key on its official website.

JEE Main result 2023: Here's how to check JEE Main April result