The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2024 session 2 paper 2 on April 30, 2024. To access the answer key, candidates are required to log in using their JEE credentials, including registration number and date of birth. The answer key provides correct responses to the questions posed in the JEE Main exam, enabling candidates to gauge their performance and anticipate their scores. Alongside the answer key, the NTA has also made available the JEE Main response sheet. The JEE Main 2024 exam for B.Arch and B.Plan was conducted by the authority on April 12.

Interested candidates have the opportunity to submit challenges to the provisional answer keys online until May 1, 11:00 PM, by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The processing fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. Challenges submitted without the processing fee will not be entertained. Upon the acceptance of a challenge, the answer key will be revised accordingly, and the final result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final keys. Individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenges. The keys finalized by the experts post-challenge settlement will be considered final.

Direct link to check JEE Main paper 2 answer key 2024.

How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2024?

The concerned authorities have released the JEE Main paper 2 answer key on the official website at nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the JEE Mains paper 2 questions with solution pdf 2024 from the website. Aspirants can utilize the JEE Main B.Arch answer key to verify their answers. The NTA has also published the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 answer key 2024 on the official website.

Candidates can download the JEE Main Paper 2 answer key in online mode from the official website. The link for JEE Mains session 1 paper 2 answer key download 2024 is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can access the JEE Main B.Arch answer key 2024 and B.Plan answer key by following the steps outlined below.

Visit the official website of JEE Main. Click on the JEE answer key 2024 link provided on the webpage. The JEE Main answer key 2024 for paper 2 will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEE Mains 2024 answer key and check your probable scores.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2024

If candidates identify any errors or discrepancies in the preliminary answer key of JEE Main 2024, they have the option to challenge it as per the specified schedule. The link for challenging the JEE Main 2024 answer key is available online. To raise objections against the JEE Mains answer key paper 2, candidates need to follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the official website and click on the challenge answer key link. Fill out the application form with all the required information. Pay a processing fee of Rs. 200 for each question challenged. Make the fee payment online (via credit card/debit card). The fee is non-refundable. Upload supporting documents for the challenged questions.