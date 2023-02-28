JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2023 Out; Check B.Arch, B. Plan Rank Cards, Final Answer Key Here

JEE Main Paper 2 Results: National Testing Agency on Tuesday declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Paper 2. NTA has also released the final answer keys. Candidates who took the exam can now download their JEE Mains session 1 paper 2 Results 2023 online. The results for JEE Main B.Arch paper and B.Planning have been uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The direct link for downloading JEE Main 2023 rank cards has been given below.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023: Here's how to check and download

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Paper 2 Rank Card 2023 link available.

Step 3: A new page would open where you have to key in your login details as required.

Step 4: Your JEE Mains paper 2 results 2023 and the rank card will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check JEE Main paper 2 result 2023

Click here for JEE Main paper 2 final answer key 2023

Those who are not satisfied with their ranks can register for the JEE Main session 2 exam that will be held in April. The online registration window for JEE Main April session exam is open. Candidates can register till March 12 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held from April 6 to 12.