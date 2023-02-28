JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2023 Out; Check B.Arch, B. Plan Rank Cards, Final Answer Key Here

Quick links:
JEE Main Paper 2 Results: National Testing Agency on Tuesday declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Paper 2. NTA has also released the final answer keys. Candidates who took the exam can now download their JEE Mains session 1 paper 2 Results 2023 online. The results for JEE Main B.Arch paper and B.Planning have been uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The direct link for downloading JEE Main 2023 rank cards has been given below.
Direct link to check JEE Main paper 2 result 2023
Those who are not satisfied with their ranks can register for the JEE Main session 2 exam that will be held in April. The online registration window for JEE Main April session exam is open. Candidates can register till March 12 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held from April 6 to 12.