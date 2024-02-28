Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:06 IST
JEE Main paper 2 results 2024 likely to be declared this week; Here's how to download
NTA will officially release the JEE Main 2024 results for Paper 2 soon. NTA is expected to declare the B.Arch, B. Plan results this week. Here's how to check.
- Education
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the JEE Main 2024 results for Paper 2 soon. NTA is expected to declare the B.Arch, B. Plan results this week. Candidates will be able to access their scores by visiting the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in after it is declared. To check the JEE Main B.Arch result 2024, candidates are required to enter their JEE application number and password.
Key Highlights of JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024:
Expected Release Date: February 26, 2024
Time of Release: To be notified
Credentials Required: Application Number, Date of Birth
Websites for Results: jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024, nta.ac.in 2024, ntaresults.nic.in
Details Included: Candidate's personal information, NTA score, percentile
How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024:
Candidates who took the JEE Main B.Arch/B.Planning exam on January 24 can follow these steps to download their results:
Visit the official JEE Main 2024 website at jeemain.nta.ac.in
Click on the updated link for JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result on the homepage
Enter your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin
View and download your JEE Main paper 2 scorecard
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 27th, 2024 at 08:57 IST