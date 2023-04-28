JEE Main Result 2023 Direct Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; See How To View JEE Result Online

JEE Main 2023 result link: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main result 2023 today, April 28. As per reports, JEE mains result will be declared after 10 pm on Friday. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2023 Direct Link

After NTA releases the JEE Main 2023 result, the official website usually hangs due to heavy traffic of users. The results will be uploaded at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's a direct link to visit the official website where JEE Main result 2023 will be uploaded.

What to do if JEE Main official website crashes: Where to check JEE results?

If the JEE main official website crashes after the result is declared, candidates can wait for a few minutes and check back again. They can also keep refreshing the web page after a few minutes to see if the website is working again. Candidates can also check their JEE Mains 2023 scorecard on alternative apps and websites.

JEE Main Result on NTA SANDES app

To check JEE Main scorecard on SANDES app, candidates must open the Google Play Store on their smartphone.

Then, search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.

The application will appear on the screen

Then, click on Install, and then the app will get downloaded to the device.

Now open the app on your smartphone

Log in using the mobile number and OTP

Now key in your registration number and password (D.O.B.) and submit

Your JEE Main Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

JEE Main Scorecard on Digilocker