JEE Main Result 2024 To Be Declared Tonight or Latest By Tomorrow: NTA Official

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) session 2 today, April 22 or latest by April 23 as per information from an NTA source. This announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of the final answer key for the JEE Main session 2 on April 21. Traditionally, the NTA reveals the JEE Main results within a day or two after releasing the final answer key.

The April session of the JEE Main, conducted by the NTA, spanned from April 4 to 12, accommodating a staggering 12.57 lakh candidates. Aspirants can access the final answer key on the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The forthcoming JEE Main session 2 result will not only include the cut-off for JEE Advanced but also showcase all India rank holders and state-wise toppers. Notably, the JEE Main 2024 was divided into two rounds this year, namely January and April. For candidates who appeared in both sessions, the best of their scores in the JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

How to check the JEE Main Result 2024:

Visit the official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, select the answer key link provided. Log in using your date of birth (DOB) and application number. Click on the submit option, and the final answer key will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save it for future reference.

As the eagerly awaited results draw near, candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for further updates and announcements regarding the JEE Main session 2 result.