JEE Main Topper List 2022 Out: 14 Students Get Perfect 100 Percentile; Check Details Here

JEE Main Result: Joint Entrance Examination Main result session 1 has been released by NTA. Along with the scorecards, NTA has also announced the topper's list

Amrit Burman
JEE Main 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result 2022 for session 1 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today July 11, 2022. JEE Main Result is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the scorecards, NTA has also announced the topper's name and list. This time, a total of 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile belonging to general, general-EWS, and OBC-NCL categories. This year, 8,72,432 candidates registered their names for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India.

JEE Main Toppers 2022

Serial Number

Application Number

Candidate Name

State

 

NTA Score

 
  • 1
  • 220310171727
  • Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • 100
  • 2
  • 220310148283
  • Sneha Pareek
  • Assam
  • 100
  • 3
  • 220310136025
  • Sarthak Maheshwari
  • Haryana
  • 100
  • 4
  • 220310375520
  • Kushagra Srivastava
  • Jharkhand
  • 100
  • 5
  • 220310169764
  • Mrinal Garg
  • Punjab
  • 100
  • 6
  • 220310178049
  • Dheeraj Kurukunds
  • Telangana
  • 100
  • 7
  • 220310176916
  • Rupesh Biyani
  • Telangana
  • 100
  • 8
  • 220310183262
  • Jasti Yashwanth V V S
  • Telangana
  • 100
  • 9
  • 220310283661
  • Aniket Chattopadhyay
  •  
  • Telangana

 
  • 100
  • 10
  • 220310664374
  • Sumitra Garg
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • 100
  • 11
  • 220310172697
  • Polisetty Karthikeya
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • 100
  • 12
  • 220310119531
  • Navya
  • Rajasthan
  • 100
  • 13
  • 220310404438
  • Koyyana Suhas
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • 100
  • 14
  • 220310299448
  • Boya Haren Sathvik
  • Karnataka
  • 100

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Main Results

  • Step 1: In order to check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, the login page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: Post submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Go through and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result
  • Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: List of official websites to check merit list

  1. www.nta.ac.in 
  2. ntaresults.nic.in
  3. jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Mains: Follow these steps to download the final key 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.
  • Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Check and download it for future reference

