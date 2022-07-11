JEE Main Topper List 2022 Out: 14 Students Get Perfect 100 Percentile; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result 2022 for session 1 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today July 11, 2022. JEE Main Result is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the scorecards, NTA has also announced the topper's name and list. This time, a total of 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile belonging to general, general-EWS, and OBC-NCL categories. This year, 8,72,432 candidates registered their names for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India.
JEE MAIN Result 2022 LIVE Updates
JEE Main Toppers 2022
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Main Results
- Step 1: In order to check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.
- Step 3: Automatically, the login page will appear on the screen
- Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
- Step 5: Post submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Go through and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result
- Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: List of official websites to check merit list
- www.nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA JEE Mains: Follow these steps to download the final key
- Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.
- Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Check and download it for future reference
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative