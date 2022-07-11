JEE Main Topper List 2022 Out: 14 Students Get Perfect 100 Percentile; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result 2022 for session 1 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today July 11, 2022. JEE Main Result is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the scorecards, NTA has also announced the topper's name and list. This time, a total of 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile belonging to general, general-EWS, and OBC-NCL categories. This year, 8,72,432 candidates registered their names for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India.

JEE Main Toppers 2022

Serial Number Application Number Candidate Name State NTA Score 1 220310171727 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Andhra Pradesh 100 2 220310148283 Sneha Pareek Assam 100 3 220310136025 Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana 100 4 220310375520 Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand 100 5 220310169764 Mrinal Garg Punjab 100 6 220310178049 Dheeraj Kurukunds Telangana 100 7 220310176916 Rupesh Biyani Telangana 100 8 220310183262 Jasti Yashwanth V V S Telangana 100 9 220310283661 Aniket Chattopadhyay

Telangana 100 10 220310664374 Sumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh 100 11 220310172697 Polisetty Karthikeya Andhra Pradesh 100 12 220310119531 Navya Rajasthan 100 13 220310404438 Koyyana Suhas Andhra Pradesh 100 14 220310299448 Boya Haren Sathvik Karnataka 100

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Main Results

Step 1: In order to check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.

Step 3: Automatically, the login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Post submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: List of official websites to check merit list

www.nta.ac.in ntaresults.nic.in jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Mains: Follow these steps to download the final key

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.

Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it for future reference

