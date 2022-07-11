Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result Out, Here's How To Check

JEE Main result 2022: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2022 result on July 11, 2022. The result has been uploaded on the official website of NTA and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should know that the result has been prepared on the basis of final answer key.

JEE main result 2022

09:44 IST, July 11th 2022
JEE Main Result 2022: NTA Score

To get admission in top NITs of India, candidates should have a score around 93 to 95.

09:39 IST, July 11th 2022
JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download final key 

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.

Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it for future reference

09:39 IST, July 11th 2022
JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link

JEE Main Result has been declared. Candidates can use the DIRECT LINK given here to check their scorecards.

 

09:39 IST, July 11th 2022
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: List of official websites to check merit list
  1. www.nta.ac.in 
  2. ntaresults.nic.in
  3. jeemain.nta.nic.in
09:39 IST, July 11th 2022
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Main Results
  • Step 1: In order to check JEE Main Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the JEE Main Result website-jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, the login page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: Post submitting, the JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Go through and save the JEE Main Session 1 2022 result
  • Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
09:39 IST, July 11th 2022
JEE Main Result 2022 declared

