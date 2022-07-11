JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result Out, Here's How To Check

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download final key

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link.

Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it for future reference