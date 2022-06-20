Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Likely In A Day Or Two: Minister

Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exam for class 10 in a day or two, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Monday.

The assessment was held in March-April.

Mahto told PTI, “The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC.” The state board examination for class 10 started on March 24 and ended on April 20.

JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told PTI, “We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend.” The Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for class 12. PTI SAN MM MM

