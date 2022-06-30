Jharkhand JAC 12th Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check Arts, Commerce Results

Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will release the JAC 12th Results for the Arts and Commerce Streams today, June 30, 2022. Once released, students who have appeared for the examination would be able to check their results by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result will be announced at the press conference by the JAC Chairman along with the state Education Minister. Earlier, the Council released the Class 12 Science results along with the JAC 10th Result 2022. Candidates must take note that they will be required to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth to check Jharkhand class 12 results.

Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2022 LIVE Updates

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check results

jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in jacresults.com jharresults.nic.in

AC 12th result 2022 | Passing percentage

In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent of marks. If any student fails in one or two subjects, he/she will be given an opportunity to appear for the compartment examination.

JAC 12th Result 2022 | Here's how to check JAC Results

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 result | Here's how to check Result via SMS

To check the Jharkhand Class 12th Result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA12Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC

