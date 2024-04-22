Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2024. As per the latest update, aspirants now have until April 28 to submit their applications. Those who have not yet applied can seize this opportunity and fill out the JIPMAT application form 2024 directly from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

Initially, the deadline for application submission was set for April 21. However, in response to various requests and to accommodate more candidates, the NTA has decided to extend the application window. In an official notice, the NTA stated, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 22 March 2024 regarding submission of online application form for JIPMAT 2024, the NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for JIPMAT-2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam."

Additionally, the NTA has revised the dates for the JIPMAT 2024 application correction process. Candidates will now have the opportunity to make corrections in their application forms from April 29 to May 1, 2024.

It's essential for candidates to note the application fee details. General and Other Backward Classes - Non Creamy Layer (OBC - NCL) candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 as the application fee. On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and transgender categories will need to pay Rs 1,000.

How to apply for JIPMAT 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT, and click on "new registration."

Step 2: Register using your email ID and mobile number and make a note of the system-generated application number.

Step 3: Fill out the online application form with accurate details.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, candidate’s signature, and PwD certificate (if applicable).

Step 5: Complete the payment process using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI, and keep the proof of fee payment.

Step 6: Upon successful payment, download the confirmation page of the application form and retain a printed copy for future reference.

With the extended deadline and revised correction dates, candidates now have more time and flexibility to complete their JIPMAT 2024 application process.

