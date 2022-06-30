JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 For Jammu Division Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

The Class 12 Jammu division result 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). Students who appeared in the JKBOSE 12th Jammu division Exam can check their results by visiting the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in. To check results, candidates are required to enter their roll number and registration number as mentioned on their admit card.

The JKBOSE Result has been declared in the form of a digital mark sheet which will denote subject-wise marks and details that are secured by the students. This year, the JKBOSE Jammu division Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 25 to May 9. For the convince the students we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division result 2022.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 | Passing Marks

As per the details shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board, a student needs to score minimum 35% marks in aggregate to pass in the higher secondary Part II Exam.

JKBOSE class 12 result | Here's how to check JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division result 2022

Step 1: To view the KBOSE 12th Jammu Division result, candidates must go to the JKBOSE official website (jkbose.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, click on the "Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12, SZ) AR-2022-Jammu" tab.

Step 3: Now, enter the roll number and registration number.

Step 4: JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for the Jammu division will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download, and take a printout for future use.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result - CLICK HERE

