JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023- 2024 Declared, Main Exam Dates Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially announced the results for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now access their results on the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. JPSC CCE main exam will be conducted from June 22 to 24 for those who clear the preliminary exam. Read on to know how to check JPSC CCE Prelims result and find a direct link to check the same.

Highlights of Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023

The preliminary examination for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services was conducted on March 17, 2024. The examination was held in two shifts:

General Studies Paper 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

General Studies Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Candidates can directly check their Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023 through the following link:

Direct Link to Check Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023

How to Check Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023

Follow these simple steps to check your Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023:

Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. Navigate to the homepage and click on the "Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023" link. A new PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Search for your roll number in the PDF file. Download the result page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Next Steps for Qualified Candidates: JPSC CCE Main Exam Dates

Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 24, 2024, at various exam centers across the state.

For further updates and information regarding the main examination, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of JPSC.

Congratulations to all the successful candidates on their achievement, and best wishes for the upcoming main examination!