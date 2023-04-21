Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Out; 80.25% Of Girls, 69.05% Of Boys Passed

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 has been declared today, April 21. Girls outperformed boys with a margin of over 10% in pass percentage. See result highlights.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 has been declared today, April 21. Candidates who took the Karnataka class 12 exam can check their result online. KSEAB activated the PUC Result link at 11 am today. The results can be checked online at karresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage of Karnataka 2nd PUC exam is 74.76%. Girls have outperformed boys with 80.25% pass percentage while only 69.05% of boys passed the exam.

As per the KSEAB data, a total of 7,27,923 candidates have enrolled for the class 12th or pre-university certificate exam, out of which 7,02,067 candidates took the exam. A total of 5,24,209 candidates have passed the 2nd PUC examination taking the total pass percentage to 74.76. 

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023

Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Highlights here

  • Total candidates registered-  7,27,923
  • Total candidates appeared- 7,02,067
  • Total candidates passed-  5,24,209
  • Overall pass percentage - 74.76%
  • Pass percentage of regular students- 78.97%
  • Pass percentage of repeater students- 48.42%
  • Pass percentage of private candidates- 43.02%
  • Girls' pass percentage - 80.25%
  • Boys' pass percentage - 69.05%. 
  • Arts stream pass percentage - 61.22%
  • Commerce stream pass percentage - 75.89%
  • Science stream pass percentage- 85.71%69

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023. A total of 2,44,129 students registered for the science stream exam, 2,47,269 for the commerce stream, and 2,34,815 students registered for the arts stream exam. See how to check the results here.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023

  • Step 1: To check the result, registered candidates will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the "PUC 2 result 2023" link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Save and print the results for future reference 
