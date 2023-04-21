Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check PUC Scorecard

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Department of Pre-University Education has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 today, April 21. The results were declared at 10 am on Friday. Candidates will be able to check their results online. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 has been published at karresults.nic.in. This year, over 7 lakh students enrolled for the pre-university certificate exam 2023.

List of websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023:

pue.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023

Step 1: To check the result, registered candidates will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the "PUC 2 result 2023" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and print the results for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2023 were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. The exam was of three hours' duration. The total marks of questions were 100. A total of 7,02,067 regular, private, and repeater candidates took the Karnataka 2nd PUCor class 12th exam this year, out of which 5,24,209 have passed. The pass percentage this year is 74.67 per cent. Dakshina Kannada district has the highest number of successful candidates, followed by Udupi.